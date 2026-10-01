‘Hum power couple hai’: Sunita Ahuja calls Kashmera Shah ‘powerful bahu’ amid Govinda affair row with Komal Rani Swarnkar

While interacting with the paparazzi, Kashmera said, “Aap power couple bolte hai na, hum hai power couple (You know how people talk about 'power couples'? Well, we are a power couple.” Sunita then called her “humari powerful bahu (our powerful daughter-in-law)”. Kashmera kissed her and replied, “After you. Aap hi se sab seekha hai (After you. I learned everything from you.)".

Television personality Kashmera Shah has once again made it clear that she is standing by Sunita Ahuja amid the ongoing controversy surrounding her marriage to actor Govinda and claims about his alleged affair with Komal Rani Swarnkar . The two were seen together at a party in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, where they happily posed for the paparazzi and shared a warm moment in front of the cameras.

From a bitter family feud to reconciliation For more than a decade, Govinda and Sunita had been estranged from Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera. The rift began after Krushna made jokes about his uncle on television, eventually leading to tensions between the families. Things became more complicated after Kashmera shared a cryptic tweet about people who “dance for money”, which Sunita felt was aimed at Govinda. The families remained distant for years before finally coming together again earlier this year.

In April 2026, Sunita made a surprise appearance on Laughter Chefs Season 3. The reunion became an emotional one, with Krushna falling at her feet and Kashmera breaking down as she apologised. It was also the first time Sunita met their twin sons, Rayaan and Krishaang.

Speaking about the reunion, Sunita said, “I didn’t want to keep this burden in my heart, so I decided to forgive them,” Sunita later said. “My heart was full seeing how they look like me” .

Kashmera has publicly defended Sunita Kashmera's support for Sunita has become more vocal in recent months as reports surrounding Govinda's personal life have made headlines. In July, after reports emerged about Govinda's alleged relationship with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar, Kashmera shared a message for Sunita on Instagram.

“Be strong Mami. You are not alone. We are all with you. Don’t let anyone bring you down… Your devil’s angel is here to protect you and I promise I will not let anyone put you down or make you cry” .

The controversy grew after Komal Rani allegedly claimed that Sunita had been trying to “kill” Govinda for years. Kashmera questioned the claim, pointing out that co-stars generally would not know the details of another actor's private life.

“Since the beginning of my career, 30 years and 50 films in total not ‘one co star’ of mine knew anything about my personal life or feelings,” she wrote. “The only person I told everything to was the person I married @krushna30” .

Kashmera then spoke about the labels often used against women who are protective of their families. She said, “I know I am a strong woman and I married into a family of strong women. We are often called rude, obnoxious, dominatingm focused, selfish, just because we look out for our families but this is the first time we are called ‘murderers’” .

She added, “So if every mother, wife, sister, aunt and their dogs are called murderers for protecting the ‘one man’ that they love, be it the father, the husband, the brother, and the dog then so be it. I am proud that you are such a woman @officialsunitaahuja and I will always stand by you” .