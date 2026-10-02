Vicky Kaushal says seeing Katrina Kaif's happiness with son Vihaan makes him feel amazing: ‘You just feel if you could pause this and live more’

Vicky Kaushal spoke about watching Katrina experience these amazing moments with their son. “To just see your wife’s happiness in that moment and your child giggling, and you in that moment… You just feel that if you could pause this, you could just live this more… It’s just amazing. And I think it makes you incredibly sensitive as a human being. Also, at the same time, it makes you incredibly responsible as a human being, that now you have to practice what you preach,” Vicky said in a chat shared on the YouTube channel of Harit Zaveri Jewellers.

Vicky Kaushal has been enjoying a new chapter in his life since becoming a father. He and Katrina Kaif welcomed their son Vihaan in November 2025, and he has spoken about fatherhood several times since then. In a recent conversation, the actor opened up about how becoming a parent has changed him, the little moments he shares with his son and why he now finds himself more conscious of his own behaviour.

Calling fatherhood a magical experience, he said it is difficult to put the feeling into words. “You can’t quantify change in a sense of how and what has changed, but I can tell you this – it is just such a magical experience, it’s a magical feeling that I don’t know if there will be enough words to really if you can explain the detail of how you actually feel,” he added.

Vicky said it is the small, everyday moments with his son that have stayed with him the most. From hearing Vihaan’s first cry to watching him giggle or make a new expression, the actor said these moments have given him a sense of satisfaction that is difficult to explain. “Every day, every little moment when your child giggles, their first cry and their first new expression and their first new gesture… It’s just amazing to see that, experience that. They say that humans never feel satisfied but I feel that in the last 10 months, I have lived so many moments where I have felt that this is it, this is complete, I don’t want anything more, and I have felt that,” he said.

Fatherhood has made Vicky more conscious of himself Vicky also admitted that becoming a father has changed the way he looks at his own actions. He said he is now more aware of his behaviour because he knows his son will learn a lot simply by watching what happens at home.

“Your child’s first learning is going to be subconsciously what he sees at home, and he is going to be taking all those things in, so you have…. I have never started monitoring myself so much as in the last 10 months that I have monitored myself. You have to be the way so that your child can learn something from you. That has been my biggest learning,” he added.