PM Modi's schoolmate reaches out for help, seeks CBI probe in land dispute case
Asgarali Vohra, who studied with PM Modi in Vadnagar, met with him earlier, to seek justice in the land dispute that has reportedly stretched on for years.
Decades after sharing a school in Gujarat's Vadnagar, an 81-year-old man turned to his schoolmate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking intervention in his years-long fight over a land dispute in Maharashtra.
Asgarali Vohra, who studied with PM Modi at Vadnagar's B N School, met with him on Tuesday, September 8, to seek justice and a CBI investigation into the dispute, according to a report by Times of India.
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Land dispute, FIR, and more - What we know about the case
Land purchase (1989): Vohra purchased approximately 2,810 square metres of land at Navghar in Bhayander East, Maharashtra, in 1989.
He had purchased it through a registered agreement.
Alleged encroachment case (2011): Vohra has claimed that the property was encroached upon in 2011 by Swayam Builders and Seven Eleven Constructions, a company linked to BJP MLA Narendra Mehta, the report added.
Furthermore, he alleged that forged documents were drawn up. Vohra added that the plot was split into two segments and possession was falsely registered under both firms.
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Case pending before court: An FIR was registered in 2015 in connection with the case, which remains pending before the court.
Vohra reportedly stated that he had approached the revenue department, municipal authorities, and police.
The case now: Following Vohra's meeting with Prime Minister Modi, the local municipal administration took note of the land dispute.
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A formal hearing is set for September 16, with representatives of both Seven Eleven Constructions and Swayam Builders mandated to be present.
Vohra meets PM Modi
According to the TOI report, Pratap Sarnaik, Maharashtra minister of transport, released a press note and pictures of Vohra's meeting with PM Modi.
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Meanwhile, Vohra reportedly expressed optimism about securing justice after receiving a positive response from the Prime Minister.
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