PUNE: A Shiv Sena district chief and his associate were arrested on Thursday for allegedly opening fire during a dispute over a piece of land at a construction site on Sus–Nande Road in Bavdhan. Police seized a pistol and four live cartridges from the accused. No one was injured in the incident. Shiv Sena district chief, associate arrested after alleged firing over land dispute

The incident was reported on Thursday night. The accused have been identified as Balasaheb Chandere (45), Shiv Sena district chief from Sus village, and Sandesh Mane (37), a resident of Katraj. A case has been registered at Bavdhan Police Station based on a complaint filed by Nagesh Rathod, a resident of Narhe.

According to police, the incident occurred around 1 am on July 2 at an under-construction site opposite Om Paradise Building on Sus–Nande Road. The complainant and two others were guarding the site when Chandere allegedly arrived, triggering a heated argument over the ownership and possession of the disputed land.

Police said the verbal altercation escalated into a scuffle, during which Chandere allegedly assaulted one of the men. He then allegedly pulled out his licensed pistol and fired a round as the complainant and his companions fled the spot in fear. No injuries were reported.

Acting on information about the firing, Bavdhan Police detained Chandere and Mane and recovered a pistol along with four live cartridges from their possession. The weapon has been seized and sent for forensic examination.