Pune brothers beat elderly parents with sticks over sale of land; threaten to kill if deal not cancelled

In a disturbing incident from Maharashtra, two brother allegedly thrashed their elderly parents over a Pune land sale dispute. In a purported video that surfaced on social media, the two men can be seen thrashing their elderly father with a stick next to their white car, while their mother is sitting on the side of the road. (Screenshots from video (X))

The two brothers allegedly beat up their elderly parents on the evening of August 30 after being angry over the sale of land owned by their mother in Pune, reported news agency PTI, citing police, on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Tarangwadi village in Indapur tehsil.

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What happened? The 65-year-old farmer, Tukaram Raut, and his ailing wife Anjana were allegedly assaulted by their two sons with wooden sticks over a land transaction dispute, according to a complaint.

The complainant, residing in Indapur, stated that the incident took place when he and his wife were taking a walk.

The couple's two sons, who live separately at Malwadi in Indapur with their families, arrived at the scene in a car and confronted the couple.

According to the complaint, the sons questioned their parents about the sale of the land registered in Anjana's name.

As the situation escalated, the duo then allegedly assaulted their elderly parents with wooden sticks.

Police said the accused also allegedly abused the couple and threatened to kill them if the land sale deal was not cancelled. Police also informed that a case has been registered at Indapur police station against the sons under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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Purported video surfaces online In a purported video that surfaced on social media, the two men can be seen thrashing their elderly father with a stick next to their white car, while their mother, dressed in a pink suit, is sitting on the side of the road.

HT could not independently verify the video.

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Several injuries sustained According to the report, the complainant sustained injuries on his face, shoulder, back, and thighs. Meanwhile, his wife was injured on her wrist and waist.

An officer informed that the injured couple was taken to the Sub-District Hospital, Indapur, after locals informed the authorities.

Man bludgeons father to death Earlier, in a separate incident from Maharashtra's Beed, a man allegedly bludgeoned his 70-year-old father to death after a financial dispute in the family, PTI reported.

The incident occurred at Chinchvan in Wadwani tehsil, and the accused was subsequently arrested.

(with inputs from PTI)