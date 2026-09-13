MP jail CCTV shows undertrial prisoner shooting guard, attempting daring escape

The clip, also shared by English daily Deccan Herald, shows Thakur catching the guard by surprise and firing at him. The guard attempts to fight back, but the prisoner pushes him aside before making his escape.

The prisoner, identified as Nilesh Thakur, allegedly fired at jail guard Digvijay Singh Tomar during Raksha Bandhan celebrations organised inside the jail. Sub-Divisional Police Officer Pratibha Sharma told PTI that Thakur was lodged in jail on charges of attempted murder.

A purported CCTV footage from Madhya Pradesh's Raisen District Jail has emerged on social media, nine days after an undertrial prisoner allegedly fired at a prison guard and attempted to escape.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

According to the PTI report, Thakur approached the main gate carrying a basket of fruits and pressured Tomar to open it. When the guard refused, Thakur allegedly pulled out a country-made pistol hidden inside the basket and fired at him.

Also Read: Ludhiana: Undertrial escapes from police custody at civil hospital

The bullet struck Tomar on the left side of his back, causing him to collapse. He was given first aid at the district hospital before being referred to AIIMS Bhopal after his condition turned critical, officials said.

Acting jail superintendent RK Choure and other guards rushed to the spot and apprehended Thakur, the PTI report added. Police inspected the site and registered a case, while an investigation was launched into how the illegal weapon entered the jail.

Also Read: Undertrial escapes from Taloja jail by jumping off 25-foot wall

The incident further led to the suspension of Choure with immediate effect after authorities found serious negligence. During his suspension, he will be posted at the jail headquarters. The investigation was handed over to Inspector General of Police (Prisons) Sanjay Pandey. Madhya Pradesh Director General of Prisons Varun Kapoor said further action would be taken after the investigation report.

Police are also investigating the role of jail guards in the security lapse and whether anyone helped Thakur obtain the weapon. During initial questioning, Thakur allegedly claimed that someone from outside had thrown the pistol inside the jail.

Also Read: Undertrial jumps off moving train, escapes

Choure earlier said he suspected the weapon may have been hidden in one of the baskets of sweets and fruits brought into the jail for Raksha Bandhan celebrations. Officials said the investigation would establish how the pistol reached the prison and who was involved.