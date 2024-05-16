Undertrial jumps off moving train, escapes

An undertrial lodged at Yerawada Central Prison escaped from the compartment of a moving train while being brought back to Pune after a court hearing in Mumbai around Wednesday midnight. An FIR has been lodged at Dehu Road Station against the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused, identified as Vishal Harshad Sharma, jumped off from the moving train and escaped.

