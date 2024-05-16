Undertrial jumps off moving train, escapes
May 16, 2024 09:55 PM IST
Undertrial Vishal Sharma escaped from a moving train while being transferred from Mumbai to Pune after a court hearing. FIR filed at Dehu Road Station.
An undertrial lodged at Yerawada Central Prison escaped from the compartment of a moving train while being brought back to Pune after a court hearing in Mumbai around Wednesday midnight.
The accused, identified as Vishal Harshad Sharma, jumped off from the moving train and escaped.
An FIR has been lodged at Dehu Road Station against the accused.
