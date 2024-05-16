 Undertrial jumps off moving train, escapes - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Undertrial jumps off moving train, escapes

ByHT Correspondent
May 16, 2024 09:55 PM IST

Undertrial Vishal Sharma escaped from a moving train while being transferred from Mumbai to Pune after a court hearing. FIR filed at Dehu Road Station.

An undertrial lodged at Yerawada Central Prison escaped from the compartment of a moving train while being brought back to Pune after a court hearing in Mumbai around Wednesday midnight.

An FIR has been lodged at Dehu Road Station against the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
An FIR has been lodged at Dehu Road Station against the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused, identified as Vishal Harshad Sharma, jumped off from the moving train and escaped.

An FIR has been lodged at Dehu Road Station against the accused.

News / Cities / Pune / Undertrial jumps off moving train, escapes

