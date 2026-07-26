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    Cashless scheme govt commitment to teachers’ health security: UP deputy CM Pathak

    Twenty-five professors and principals from various colleges given health cards under the ‘Chief Minister’s Teachers’ Cashless Medical Scheme in Lucknow

    Published on: Jul 26, 2026, 21:02:22 IST
    By HT Correspondent, LUCKNOW
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    Twenty-five professors and principals from various colleges were on Sunday given health cards under the ‘Chief Minister’s Teachers’ Cashless Medical Scheme’—an initiative to strengthen the health and social security of teachers of higher education institutions—at a ceremony organised at the National PG College in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

    UP deputy CM Brajesh Pathak speaking at an event in Lucknow on July 26. (Sourced)
    UP deputy CM Brajesh Pathak speaking at an event in Lucknow on July 26. (Sourced)

    The event commenced with a live broadcast of the CM’s address. Through this broadcast, the scheme was simultaneously launched and health cards were distributed across all government and government-aided colleges and universities in the state.

    Addressing a gathering on the occasion, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who was the chief guest, said the scheme is not merely a government programme but a strong testament to the UP government’s commitment to the dignity, health security, and social security of teachers.

    He remarked that under CM Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, the state is continuously setting new benchmarks in the fields of education, health, good governance and public welfare, and this scheme is a result of that visionary approach.

    Pathak said through this scheme, cashless and quality medical facilities worth up to 5 lakh would be provided to over 1.28 lakh regular and self-financed teachers of the higher education department and their dependent family members. Additionally, all eligible teachers have been provided with an accidental insurance cover of 3 crore.

    He noted that the health cards being provided in collaboration with Punjab National Bank are not just identity cards but a guarantee of health security for teachers and their families.

    Home/Cities/Lucknow News/Cashless Scheme Govt Commitment To Teachers’ Health Security: UP Deputy CM Pathak
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