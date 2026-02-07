Ludhiana: Undertrial escapes from police custody at civil hospital

An undertrial prisoner escaped from police custody while undergoing treatment at the civil hospital on Friday afternoon, once again raising concerns over security arrangements at the healthcare facility. Senior police officials reached the hospital soon after the incident. (HT Photo for representation)

The escaped undertrial has been identified as Satpal Singh alias Sattu, who is facing a criminal case registered at the Samrala police station and was lodged in Central Jail. Police said Satpal was suffering from piles and was initially being treated at the jail hospital. As his condition worsened, he was referred to the civil hospital for further examination.

Jail staff brought Satpal to the facility under police escort along with other inmates. After obtaining the OPD slip, the police personnel took him to consult doctors in the outpatient department. During the consultation, Satpal allegedly slipped away taking advantage of the heavy rush of patients at the OPD.

The policemen noticed his absence moments later and chased him, but he managed to flee from the hospital premises. A search operation was immediately launched, but he could not be traced.

Senior police officials reached the hospital soon after the incident.

Police said CCTV footage from the hospital and nearby areas are being examined to trace the route used by the escaped prisoner. A fresh case has been registered against Satpal Singh and raids are underway to arrest him, said a police officer.

The police said this was the second such escape from the civil hospital this month, after another accused had escaped from the OPD on February 2.