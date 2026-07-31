Bengaluru man shares why staying back alone in office after 7 pm felt ‘weirdly therapeutic’

In the video, Sharma said, “It is 7:00 pm and I'm sitting in the office with not even a single person around. It is completely silent, and this silence feels like a mirror. Being very honest, it is weirdly therapeutic.”

Taking to Instagram, Sharma shared a video filmed at around 7 pm, when nearly everyone else had already left the workplace. Instead of immediately packing up or opening his laptop, he chose to sit quietly and observe his thoughts.

A Bengaluru man’s video about sitting alone in a completely empty office after working hours has struck a chord with social media users. The man, identified as Rohit Sharma, described the unusual silence as “weirdly therapeutic”, saying the experience gave him time to reflect on his life without the usual distractions of work, phones and conversations.

He added that spending half an hour alone in the office helped him think more clearly about his priorities and what he genuinely wanted from life.

“For the last 30 minutes, sitting here alone, I've thought about my life, and what I actually want,” he said.

Sharma then encouraged viewers to try the experience themselves whenever they find an office space relatively empty.

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“So if you ever get a chance to go to office when not a lot of people are there, chale jaana. Sit there for few minutes, don't open your laptop, don't check your phone, just sit and observe the mind getting quieter. Thank me later,” he said.

The video was shared with the caption, “The quiet office works wonders sometimes.”

Watch the clip here: