‘Soaking up rain, reconnecting with family’: Vacationing CEO’s out-of-office email wins internet

While I'll be checking in once a day (usually as I sink into my first pint of the morning day), I won't be as responsive as usual.

I'm currently in Ireland, for the next few weeks, soaking up the rain, reconnecting with family, and making sure my kids grow up realizing that not everywhere in the world has 24/7 sunshine.

Most out-of-office (OOO) auto-responders are painfully standard, a polite heads-up that emails will be delayed, usually paired with a contact number for urgent situations. However, one vacationing CEO is turning that mundane template on its head, winning over the internet with an OOO message that perfectly balances honesty, boundaries, and brilliant humour.

How did social media react? The post prompted hilarious responses, alongside many appreciating the CEO for the clear yet query message. A few also shared OOOs from their colleagues or bosses.

An individual commented, “The type of boss I love having.” Another shared, “This is so human. Love it!! My colleague’s OOO message was like, ‘I’m currently on annual leave (returning xxx), embracing my transformation into a semi-professional fence builder. At present, I can be found somewhere on my rural block, directing (and occasionally arguing with) a mini excavator, nervously watching a concrete truck reverse, and trying to construct a post-and-rail fence that is both structurally sound and aesthetically pleasing (because obviously, we have standards)’.”

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A third posted, “A manager who takes time off and acknowledges the value of it usually supports the same in their employees. I had one like this, he was fun and gracious, not only in email OOO.”

A fourth wrote, “Corporate America wouldn’t let me be too creative with my OOO, but I’m currently on maternity leave and put in the auto reply that I’ve been promoted to Full Time Mom and will be out of office celebrating my promotion until X date.” Many has also reacted with emojis.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)