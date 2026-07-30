YesMadam CEO meets wife for 90 seconds at airport: ‘Nobody plans marriage like this’

The co-founder and CEO of at-home beauty and wellness platform YesMadam has sparked a conversation on balancing personal and professional commitments with a LinkedIn post. Aditya Arya shared a picture that shows him meeting his wife at an airport. The photograph was taken during a one-and-a-half-minute meeting that occurred while one partner was leaving for a trip and the other had just flown back from one. Aditya Arya and Garima Sharma made time for a quick airport meeting despite busy schedules.

Delhi-based Aditya Arya used the picture as a metaphor for what life is like when both partners are deeply involved in building a startup. He also said that despite having a very short window of time together, they tried to make those few seconds feel meaningful.

‘Nobody plans a marriage like this’ “One of us was landing. One of us was leaving,” the co-founder and CEO of YesMadam said in his LinkedIn post. “We still managed to find 90 seconds at the same gate to hold hands and pretend we had all the time in the world.”

He claimed that this is not the first time he has run into his wife at the airport. In fact, where most couples go on dates, he and his wife do “layovers”.

“We've started calling this "meeting." Most couples go on dates. We do layovers,” said Arya.

He acknowledged that the concept of such a marriage might seem alien to most people. However, some things happen not by design, but because of fate.

“Nobody plans a marriage like this. It just becomes the shape your life takes when you build something together,” noted Arya. His wife, Garima Sharma, serves as a director at YesMadam.