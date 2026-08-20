CJP protest LIVE: When and where will ‘cockroaches’ seek Bar Council chair Manan Mishra's resignation today?

Das said the All India Young Advocates Association had called for the protest and added that he supported all peaceful demonstrations that "seeks accountability and sets high standards for conduct in office."

He also pointed out that the Bombay Bar Association had demanded Mishra's resignation on Tuesday.

BCI's Manan Mishra faces flak

Mishra is under fire over an order that was later withdrawn, directing state bar councils not to enrol the current batch of NALSAR graduates as advocates.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant later came down heavily on the BCI over the order, saying it was a "dialogue between students and me".

Where it all began

The row started after a group of NALSAR University of Law students wrote to the institution's vice chancellor, registrar and professors, objecting to a proposal to invite CJI Surya Kant as the chief guest for the university's convocation.

The students objected to remarks made by CJI Kant in the Supreme Court during the hearing of a plea over alleged police excesses against protesters at a student demonstration at Jantar Mantar on July 20.

They cited CJI Kant’s reported remarks that the bench was not interested in watching videos after the lead counsel offered to show footage of the alleged police excesses.

BCI's first order that sparked a row

In its first order, BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra directed all state bar councils not to enrol any 2026 law graduate from NALSAR University as an advocate until further orders.

The BCI also said it was looking into allegations related to the campaign against the CJI's participation in the university's convocation.

A U-turn within hours

Hours after issuing the directive, the Bar Council of India withdrew it following an uproar on social media and a protest threat by Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke.

The revised notification overturned the earlier decision, saying the "vast majority" of students were innocent and could not be held responsible for the alleged actions of a few.

CJI Kant pulls up BCI

The chief justice said the Council had “no business” interfering with the students’ right to protest. He also said the court would not allow students to be stopped from expressing their concerns through lawful and peaceful protests.

He further restrained the BCI and all state bar councils from taking punitive or criminal action against students or faculty members of any national law university or university in connection with the matter.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court admitted a petition seeking directions to prevent the BCI from issuing such directives in the future and issued a notice to the Council.

BCI chairman apologises

In a statement issued on Independence Day, Mishra apologised to law students after facing criticism over the decision. He said recent developments had caused concern among students and expressed regret if any of his words or communications had hurt their feelings.

"If anything connected with the present controversy, any of my words, or letter, has hurt the feelings of our law students, I sincerely regret and apologise for the same.

There should be no hesitation in saying so. An expression of regret is not a matter of prestige or ego. It is simply an acknowledgement that the feelings and concerns of our students matter," the statement said.