Lucknow banker shoots dead wife, posts chilling WhatsApp status before killing sister and himself

The accused even uploaded a WhatsApp story about his wife's murder and his own suicide, revealing that he would also kill his sister. He wrote, “Today, I killed my wife as she cheated on me...now I have to kill myself and my sister...her sister Pragya and Bharat know everything.”

The accused, identified as Manas Vajpayee, was allegedly waiting outside his wife Divya Mishra's bank in an auto, and as soon as she stepped out of a car, he shot her.

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, a relationship manager of ICICI bank's Gomti Nagar branch was shot dead by her husband in broad daylight, who later killed himself and his sister.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amol Murkut told reporters outside the crime scene that the couple had some issues. HT later learnt that the couple's divorce case proceedings were underway.

The accused husband was also reportedly a banker.

Meanwhile, soon after the incident, the deceased ICICI staffer's sister, Pragya Mishra, posted on Facebook: “I have just received a call that my sister has been shot in Gomti Nagar... I pray to God to save my sister... @UPPolice @lkopolice @dgpup.”

After killing his wife, Vajpayee fled to the Husaria area, where he shot his sister, Sheeba Bajpai, before turning the weapon on himself.

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ADCP Murkut also revealed that five teams of police officers have been formed to investigate the case, adding that CCTV and other aspects will also be examined.

Further details of the case are awaited.

Meanwhile, in another shocking case in Karnataka, a 29-year-old man was arrested in Bagalkot district for allegedly killing his wife after suspecting her of cheating last month, police said.

The husband, Praveen Ashok Jigalur, allegedly hanged her, Bhagyshree Jigalur, and filmed her as she struggled, investigators told news agency PTI.

The accused then shared the video with her father, other family members and friends.

In another case from Delhi, a man allegedly killed his wife at their home in Seelampur and left her lying in a pool of blood. He fled after committing the crime.

Three days later, the accused was arrested in UP's Moradabad. Police said he had travelled across several cities in an apparent bid to evade arrest.

Disclaimer: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

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