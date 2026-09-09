NHAI sets 80% plantation target for highway projects, 90% sapling survival

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Wednesday said it has tightened plantation compliance requirements for national highway projects, linking provisional completion certification and maintenance payments to prescribed plantation and sapling survival targets. NHAI also linked plantation maintenance to payments during the operations and maintenance (O&M) period. (File Photo)

Under revised guidelines, contractors will have to plant on at least 80% of the available right of way (ROW) earmarked for plantation and maintain a minimum 90% survival rate at the time of inspection. The guidelines require median and avenue plantation to be carried out in accordance with the relevant contract or concession agreement, the Green Highways Policy of 2015, corresponding Indian Road Congress specifications, and other guidelines issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and NHAI.

Plantation will be considered compliant for issuing the Provisional Certificate of Completion (PCC) or Provisional Commercial Operation Date (PCOD) only if these thresholds are met. Any shortfall beyond the prescribed 80% plantation target will have to be specifically recorded, along with a timeline for completing the work. NHAI will enforce financial withholdings provided for under the agreement until the remaining plantation is completed and the prescribed target achieved.

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NHAI also linked plantation maintenance to payments during the operations and maintenance (O&M) period. In Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC), Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) and Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) Annuity projects, O&M or annuity payments will be subject to compliance with the survival norm. Similar compliance will be assessed for BOT-Toll projects. The guidelines require timely replacement of dead plants with saplings of similar age and growth to maintain plantation density and continuity along highway corridors.

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Before processing operation or annuity payments, or certifying maintenance compliance, NHAI will seek assistance from its environment and plantation expert to verify field-level compliance and survival rates.