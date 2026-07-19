Man kills wife, leaves her in a pool of blood at Delhi home; arrested after three-day chase

A man accused of killing his wife at their home in Delhi's Seelampur was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, three days after the crime. Police said the accused had travelled across multiple cities in an apparent attempt to avoid arrest before he was finally tracked down near a railway station. The victim, a 45-year-old woman, was found lying in a pool of blood at her residence on Thursday evening. (Representational)

The victim, a 45-year-old woman, was found lying in a pool of blood at her residence on Thursday evening. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, NDTV reported.

Police tracked suspect across multiple cities Soon after the murder came to light, the woman's husband, 52-year-old Salim, was found to be missing, making him the prime suspect in the case.

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Police formed multiple teams to trace him, relying on CCTV footage and technical surveillance during the investigation.

According to investigators, Salim kept changing locations in an effort to evade arrest. His movements took him from Delhi's Anand Vihar to several cities in Uttar Pradesh, including Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur and Lucknow. He later returned to Moradabad, where police arrested him near the railway station, around 160 kilometres from Seelampur.

Accused claims suspicion over affair led to crime During interrogation, Salim confessed to the murder, police said.

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According to investigators, he alleged that his wife, who worked at a garment factory, was having an affair with one of her colleagues. He told police the issue had led to frequent arguments between the couple.

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Police said another argument broke out on Thursday over the same matter. In a fit of rage, Salim allegedly attacked his wife multiple times with a pair of scissors before fleeing the house.

Weapon and clothes recovered Based on information provided by the accused, police recovered the pair of scissors allegedly used in the attack, along with the blood-stained clothes he was wearing at the time of the incident.

Police said Salim has no previous criminal record. Further investigation into the case is underway.