Ex-intelligence sub-inspector found with gunshot wound, dies on way to hospital in UP

A retired sub-inspector of the local intelligence unit (LIU) allegedly shot himself with his licensed single-barrel gun at his home in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district and died while being taken to hospital, police said on Monday. A retired UP sub-inspector allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his licensed firearm at his home, representational image (Sakib Ali / Hindustan Times)

The deceased was identified as Ramjeet (65), a native of Rautamai village in Kannauj district's Gursahaiganj area. He had retired from the LIU in 2021 and was living with his son Abhishek in PD Nagar locality of Unnao, police said.

According to police, Ramjeet had dinner with his family on Sunday night before retiring to his room.

At around 11.30 pm, family members rushed to the room after hearing a gunshot and found him critically injured. Ramjeet was being taken to a hospital in Kanpur for treatment but succumbed to his injuries on the way, police said.

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In his statement to police, Abhishek said his father had been under mental stress for some time and suspected that he had shot himself with his licensed firearm.

On receiving information, personnel from Sadar Kotwali police station and a forensic team reached the spot, collected evidence and seized the licensed single-barrel gun.

Circle Officer Vini Singh inspected the scene, while Sadar Kotwali Station House Officer Chandrakant Mishra said the exact cause of death would be established after the post-mortem examination, forensic analysis and other evidence are examined.

Police said Ramjeet's wife had died earlier and he had been living with his son's family.