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    UP Vigilance teams arrest four in anti-corruption traps across Baghpat, Hapur, Kannauj

    Meerut sector teams nab Baghpat DSO, regional food officer and tax department stenographer; Kanpur team arrests sub-registrar

    Published on: May 30, 2026 3:08 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, LUCKNOW
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    The Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Establishment on Friday conducted multiple anti-corruption trap operations across the state, resulting in the arrest of three government officials and a private individual in separate bribery cases in Baghpat, Hapur, and Kannauj, according to a press note issued by senior vigilance officials.

    Baghpat district supply officer (DSO) Anoop Tiwari was arrested while accepting a bribe of ₹40,000 from a ration dealer. (FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY)
    Baghpat district supply officer (DSO) Anoop Tiwari was arrested while accepting a bribe of ₹40,000 from a ration dealer. (FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY)

    In the biggest operation, the Meerut sector team arrested Baghpat district supply officer (DSO) Anoop Tiwari while allegedly accepting a bribe of 40,000 from a ration dealer. Regional food officer Jogendra Singh was also arrested after allegedly fleeing with 10,000 taken as bribe money.

    According to vigilance officials, the complainant, who operates a fair price shop, alleged that the two officials demanded 50,000 for releasing his pending commission and ensuring smooth functioning of his ration shop. Officials said a trap was laid after verification of the complaint.

    Tiwari was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting the money, while Jogendra Singh allegedly fled in his vehicle after taking his share of the bribe. He was later apprehended near Shiva Dhaba on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway in Hapur following a chase by the vigilance team.

    In another operation by the Meerut sector team, Jaideep, a stenographer posted at the office of assistant commissioner, state tax division-4, Hapur, was arrested while allegedly accepting a bribe of 24,000.

    Officials said the complainant, who runs a seed store in Hapur, alleged that the accused threatened him with a purported tax liability of 48,000 and offered to “settle” the matter for half the amount. The vigilance team allegedly caught the accused red-handed during the trap operation.

    In a separate operation conducted by the Kanpur sector team, sub-registrar Ashwin Kumar Verma and a private individual, Jitendra Kumar Kushwaha, were arrested in Kannauj for allegedly accepting a 60,000 bribe in connection with the execution of a land registry.

    Officials said the complainant had alleged that money was being demanded for registration of agricultural land in Kannauj district. After verification, a trap was laid and both accused were allegedly caught while accepting the bribe amount at the sub-registrar office.

    The vigilance establishment said cases are being registered against all accused under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

    Home/Cities/Lucknow News/UP Vigilance Teams Arrest Four In Anti-corruption Traps Across Baghpat, Hapur, Kannauj
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