Unnao link road to Ganga Expressway damaged in UP's first rain, 2 months after inauguration

The seven-metre approach road on the Meerut - Prayagraj carriageway near kilometre 421 developed a washout after rain on Friday, with soil along the embankment eroding and part of the carriageway collapsing. By Saturday, more soil had been washed away from the roadside, a traffic sign had fallen, and sections of the roadside drain were found damaged.

A link road connecting the Ganga expressway with the Sonic toll plaza in Unnao was damaged in the season's first spell of heavy rain, raising fresh questions over the quality of construction barely two months after the ₹12,000 crore expressway was inaugurated.

The damaged stretch was repaired on an emergency basis on Friday and Saturday. However, fresh erosion at the same location raised concerns over the stability of the embankment.

Locals alleged that slope protection measures, including grass cover meant to prevent soil erosion, were either inadequate or missing.

Patel Infrastructure project manager Satish Singh said such issues could arise after the first rainfall. "The eroded portion will be repaired. We have no information about the fallen signboard, but that too will be rectified," he said.

The incident is the latest in a series of defects reported on the Ganga expressway.

Even before Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the project on April 29, subsidence, soil erosion and damage to service lanes had been reported at several locations near Sonic, following which repairs were carried out.