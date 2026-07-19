17 Greater Noida villages lined up for LED streetlight project

GREATER NOIDA: The ₹3.5 crore project aims to address poorly lit stretches across these villages (HT)

The Greater Noida authority has identified 17 villages in Greater Noida to set up around 2,600 LED streetlights, with work expected to begin next month, officials said on Saturday.

The ₹3.5 crore project aims to address poorly lit stretches across villages, said officials, adding that the work has been awarded to a contractor.

According to officials, the villages include Surajpur, Bhola Rawal, Tilpata Karanwas, Kulesara, Kailashpur (Kirachpur), Bisrakh, Aimanabad, Sadopur, Iteda, Khodna Khurd, Khairpur Gurjar, Chhapraula, Khera Dharmpura, Milak Lachhi, Kheri, Bhanauta and Sunpura.

Over the years, residents from several peripheral villages of Greater Noida west have raised concerns about inadequate street lighting on internal roads and village stretches.

Prerna Singh, additional chief executive officer (ACEO) of the Greater Noida authority, said the authority had completed the procedural formalities and would now move towards the execution of the project.

“We have completed the tender process for the installation of streetlights. The locations have also been finalised after a detailed survey, and we expect installation work to begin within the next month,” Singh said.

She added that the authority has been replacing conventional sodium vapour lamps with LED lighting in phases across its jurisdiction.

“The exercise is part of our broader effort to improve lighting in identified dark stretches. We are continuing the transition to LED lighting across sectors and villages wherever additional illumination is required,” the ACEO said.