Bengaluru trails Delhi, Mumbai in clean air survey, but improves score. How did it rank this year?

Meanwhile, the National Capital Delhi ranked 21st on the list this year, with Mumbai and Hyderabad ranking 28th and 19th, respectively.

Under the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan, Bengaluru ranked 32nd in the category of cities with population above 10 lakhs with 152.6 points, an improvement from its previous performance. The city had occupied the 36th spot in the Clean Air Survey in 2025, scoring 145.1 points.

Karnataka's capital, Bengaluru, improved its ranking in the national Clean Air Survey 2026, but trailed behind other metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

In the survey, cities and towns across the country were ranked based on the Swachh Vayu Survekshan Framework released in 2022-23. The framework laid down measures to tackle pollution from vehicular emissions, industries, road dust and other sources.

Also Read | Noida improves to 8th in clean air survey among mid-sized cities

The survey ranks cities in three population-based categories: more than 10 lakh, 3 lakh to 10 lakh, and less than 3 lakh.

Indore loses top spot by one point. Which city has the cleanest air? Lucknow emerged as the cleanest city in India in the category of cities with population above 10 lakh, according to the survey rankings. It scored 198 points to take the top spot.

Indore, India's cleanest city, failed to retain the first place this year by one point, scoring 197 out of 200. The city had occupied the top spot last year, scoring a perfect 200. Jabalpur ranked third with 195 points, with Bhopal and Agra tying for the fourth spot with 192 points each.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said the city had lagged behind because of PM10 particle standards, while assuring that the local administration would take steps throughout the year to reduce pollution from traffic and industries, PTI news agency reported. Bhargava further highlighted public awareness initiatives like ‘Red Light On, Engine Off’ at traffic signals and the promotion of electric vehicles to tackle pollution.

Also Read | Lucknow beats 14-rank gap to top national clean-air survey list, but AQI clouds the crown

Which other cities emerged as top peformers? Among cities with population between three lakh and 10 lakh, Rourkela emerged as the cleanest with 198.5 points, followed by Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad and Andhra Pradesh's Guntur with 195 points each. The third spot was occupied by Maharashtra's Amravati with 194 points.

In the third category of cities with population less than three lakh, Kalinga Nagar in Odisha came first with 198.5 points. The second spot was occupied by Odisha's Angul, which secured 196.5 points, and the third place went to Odisha's Talcher with 193.5 points.