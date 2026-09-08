India's cleanest city Indore loses top spot in clean air survey by 1 point; mayor blames PM10 for slip

Indore, India's cleanest city, failed to retain the top spot and took the second place in the 2026 Clean Air Survey, with local authorities citing an increase in PM10 for the slip. Indore had topped the survey in last year, having scored a perfect 200. (File Photo)

Following the survey, the city administration announced enhanced measures to tackle air pollution. Indore scored one point lower than Lucknow “due to (the city) lagging behind in PM10 particle standards”, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava told PTI news agency.

PM10 (Particulate Matter-10) are ultra-fine particles in the air, which have a diameter of 10 micrometers or less, produced by vehicle exhaust, road dust, and industrial emissions. These enter the human respiratory system through breathing.

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The rankings were announced at the fifth edition of the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan Awards on Monday. Cities and towns across the country were ranked on the basis of the Swachh Vayu Survekshan Framework released in 2022-23. The framework had laid down measures to tackle road dust, vehicular emissions, and industrial pollution, among others.

Lucknow ranks first with 198 points, Jabalpur occupies third spot In the survey, Lucknow ranked first with 198 points out of 200, while Indore came second with 197 points in the category of cities with a population of over 1 million.

Jabalpur occupied the third spot, having scored 195 points, while Bhopal and Agra tied for the fourth place with 192 points each. Indore had topped the survey in last year, having scored a perfect 200.

In the list of cities with population between 3 to 10 lakh, Odisha's Rourkela emerged as the top performer with198.5 points, followed by UP's Firozabad and Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. Lucknow, Rourkela and Kalinga Nagar were honoured for their efforts by the Union environment ministry under the National Clean Air Programme, according to the PTI report.

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Indore mayor announces measures to tackle PM10 levels Mayor Bhargava promised that steps would be taken throughout the year to reduce pollution from traffic and industries in the city, including PM10 particles, PTI reported. The city current has the highest vehicle density in Madhya Pradesh.

Bhargava said public awareness initiatives, including "Red Light On, Engine Off" at traffic signals, promotions of electric vehicles, and the operation of e-buses, would be stepped up to curb vehicular pollution.

However, officials stated that Indore's overall air quality record remains robust, with the city recording a decline of more than 15 per cent in PM10 levels in comparison to previous years, according to Indore Municipal Corporation data.

According to the data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Indore was below 200 on average on more than 98 per cent of the days during the evaluation period for the Clean Air Survey.

(With inputs from PTI)