Noida improves to 8th in clean air survey among mid-sized cities

Noida improved its ranking to eighth among cities with a population of 300,000-1 million in the 5th Swachh Vayu Diwas 2026 assessment, moving up one place from ninth last year, the Noida authority said on Monday. Noida Authority cited mechanical road sweeping, water sprinkling, dust control and pollution monitoring among measures behind the improved ranking. (HT)

The Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC) released the results of the 5th Swachh Vayu Diwas 2026 on Monday to mark the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies, officials said.

Rourkela secured the first position among cities in the 300,000-1 million population category, while Lucknow topped the category of cities with a population above 1 million. Kalinga Nagar ranked first among cities with a population below 300,000, officials said.

Ghaziabad also improved its ranking, moving to ninth from 12th last year among cities with a population above 1 million.

The Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan evaluates cities on parameters including improvement in air quality, road dust control, development of green spaces and public participation. The awards were based on the participation and ranking of 130 cities divided into three population categories: below 300,000, 300,000-1 million and above 1 million, said SP Singh, general manager, Noida authority.

“Noida’s improved ranking is the result of the combined efforts of the authority and residents. Measures such as dust control at construction sites, mechanical road sweeping, water sprinkling and pollution monitoring, have been strengthened,” said Singh.

According to Singh, the authority has also expanded green belts and promoted clean transportation by introducing electric buses. Awareness campaigns and citizen participation have also contributed to the improved ranking.

The authority carries out mechanical sweeping on major roads and uses anti-smog guns and water sprinkler tankers in areas with high dust levels, officials said.

Officials said the authority would focus on complying with all prescribed standards and taking further measures to improve Noida’s ranking in the next survey.