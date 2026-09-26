Sawan Barwal runs into history with marathon silver, ends India’s 44-year wait in Asian Games
Sawan Barwal finished second in men's marathon at the Aichi-Nagoya Games on Saturday with a personal best timing of 2:11:37.
After 44 years, India has its first medal in marathon at the Asian Games, and it's a silver medal from Sawan Barwal.
The Indian Army havildar from Himachal Pradesh finished second in the men's marathon at the Aichi-Nagoya Games on Saturday with a personal best timing of 2:11:37. India last won a marathon medal in the mega event at the 1982 Delhi edition of the Games. In fact, all of India’s medals in this discipline have come on the Indian routes.
Hosur Kukkappa Seetharan won the bronze in 1982, and the only other two marathon medals came in 1951, also held in New Delhi -- Chota Singh clinched gold and Surat Singh Matur bagged bronze.
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The 28-year-old was in the lead pack until the 35km mark before opening up a gap over the final seven kilometres to finish 36 seconds ahead of China’s Peiyou Feng, who won the bronze medal. Ichitaka Yamashita clinched gold in front of his home crowd in 2:10:49, finishing 48 seconds ahead of Barwal.
Kartik Karkera, the other Indian runner in the event, finished 17th among 19 runners.
The historic medal comes less than six months after Barwal achieved another landmark in the Netherlands. For nearly half a century, the late Shivnath Singh held India’s marathon record of 2:12:00, set in 1978. Barwal broke that mark on his debut at the NN Marathon Rotterdam, a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race, clocking 2:11:58.
Barwal, who switched from long-distance running to the marathon on the suggestion of fellow Army personnel and mentor Mohammed Yunus Khan, finished 20th in that event, where he fell about 150 metres from the finish line before recovering to break the record.
On Saturday, he lowered that record by another 21 seconds.
India now has 24 medals at the Asian Games, comprising two gold, 10 silver and 12 bronze medals, with 10 of those medals coming from shooting.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More