Man earning ₹1.7 lakh in Tier 3 city torn over ₹2 lakh job offer in metro: ‘What should I do?’
The man’s dilemma over relocating from a Tier 3 town to a Tier 1 city ignited a wave of contrasting opinions on social media.
A Reddit user sparked an online debate after weighing a ₹2 lakh monthly job offer in a Tier 1 city against his current ₹1.75 lakh income in a Tier 3 town.
“Got a 2L per month job offer in tier 1 city but i already have farmland and milk business and other sources which give me around 1.75L in a tier 3 city, what should I do?” a Reddit user wrote.
Also Read: Woman calls ₹1–2 lakh monthly income in tier-1 cities a ‘salary trap’: ‘Not enough to feel financial freedom’
He continued that he studied in Mumbai and also attempted the UPSC. While preparing for the exam, he started handling a milk business and created other sources of income.
Reflecting on his current financial situation, the man said that he has a stable income, adding that his parents have an “accumulated assets of 10cr” which will eventually be his.
Talking about why he wanted to shift, the man explained that he was getting married and his future spouse wants them to move to Tier 1 for “raising the kids in a well developed environment.”
What did social media say?
An individual suggested, “No, stay in your tier 3 city. When you go to tier 1 your expenses also increase and you will save less, with more traffic, pollution and crowds. Enjoy the slow life you have built in Tier 3. You are living life a lot of people would like to have.”
Also Read: Tier-3 college to Shark Tank: Punjab-born founder builds ₹130 crore company in Bengaluru
Another argued, “Spend your 30s in a big city if you can. And yes living in a big city gives a different kind of exposure to a child. It also depends on what kind of life you want to give to your child? Someone who’s studied in a convent school in a metro would have a much better chance of getting into top universities when they grow up as compared to a kid who has grown up in a tier 3 town. Saying this as someone who grew up in a tier 3 town.” The OP responded, “This is exactly what I'm worried about but nobody stays in tier 1 in all my relatives . Their goal is to let them attend a decent college and aim for govt jobs that let them work in the same tier 3 city and continue living life the same way . They think I'm a fool to even think about going to a tier 1 as they are unliveable.”
A third commented, “The only advantage for children in Tier 1 city is access to good schools and extra curricular activities. If you can find that in your Tier 3 city then there are no other benefits to moving to a Tier 1 city.” A fourth wrote, “I grew up in a tier 3 city and went to college in a village. I managed to get the same job as people from tier 1 cities and even colleges. I never felt I was less than, I had similar exposure and skills. I now live in a European country and am doing very well for myself. Having said that, my parents made a lot of effort to make sure I had exposure to different activities, even when they were not easily accessible. They also focused on my language, confidence etc.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of digital newsroom experience. Specialising in high-engagement storytelling, she blends viral trends with traditional journalism to cover the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. Her reporting spans real estate and personal finance struggles in hubs like Bengaluru and Gurgaon, the NRI experience, and corporate shifts like tech layoffs. Trisha also frequently tracks global figures and writes human interest stories. Offline, Trisha is an avid reader, history enthusiast and solo traveler. She balances her journalism career with family life while actively integrating AI tools into her modern storytelling approach.Read More