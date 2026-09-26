Man earning ₹1.7 lakh in Tier 3 city torn over ₹2 lakh job offer in metro: ‘What should I do?’

Talking about why he wanted to shift, the man explained that he was getting married and his future spouse wants them to move to Tier 1 for “raising the kids in a well developed environment.”

Reflecting on his current financial situation, the man said that he has a stable income, adding that his parents have an “accumulated assets of 10cr” which will eventually be his.

What did social media say? An individual suggested, “No, stay in your tier 3 city. When you go to tier 1 your expenses also increase and you will save less, with more traffic, pollution and crowds. Enjoy the slow life you have built in Tier 3. You are living life a lot of people would like to have.”

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Another argued, “Spend your 30s in a big city if you can. And yes living in a big city gives a different kind of exposure to a child. It also depends on what kind of life you want to give to your child? Someone who’s studied in a convent school in a metro would have a much better chance of getting into top universities when they grow up as compared to a kid who has grown up in a tier 3 town. Saying this as someone who grew up in a tier 3 town.” The OP responded, “This is exactly what I'm worried about but nobody stays in tier 1 in all my relatives . Their goal is to let them attend a decent college and aim for govt jobs that let them work in the same tier 3 city and continue living life the same way . They think I'm a fool to even think about going to a tier 1 as they are unliveable.”

A third commented, “The only advantage for children in Tier 1 city is access to good schools and extra curricular activities. If you can find that in your Tier 3 city then there are no other benefits to moving to a Tier 1 city.” A fourth wrote, “I grew up in a tier 3 city and went to college in a village. I managed to get the same job as people from tier 1 cities and even colleges. I never felt I was less than, I had similar exposure and skills. I now live in a European country and am doing very well for myself. Having said that, my parents made a lot of effort to make sure I had exposure to different activities, even when they were not easily accessible. They also focused on my language, confidence etc.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)