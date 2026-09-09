Rapido rider sends ‘I love you’ message to Noida woman, dares her to file complaint

A Noida woman revealed that a Rapido delivery partner approached her with inappropriate messages and even dared her to file a complaint when she threatened him with consequences. The woman also shared a screenshot of the exchange where the delivery partner starts texting her with a hello, asks her how she is and then drops an ‘I love you" message. (Photo for representation) (Unsplash)

The woman, named Geetika Srivastava, shared the incident on LinkedIn and said that she had booked a Rapido parcel service but ended up getting harassed by the delivery partner. “Being a woman in this country is tough, but apparently now you can't even book a single Rapido parcel delivery without being harassed by their delivery guys,” she wrote in her post.

Also read: HC pulls up Centre for revealing survivor's identity in POSH handbook

Rapdio rider dares woman to file complaint Srivastava also shared a screenshot of the exchange where the delivery partner starts texting her with a hello, asks her how she is and then drops an ‘I love you" message. To this the woman responds and warns him that she will file a police complaint if he texts or calls her again. But the delivery partner didn’t seem to bother about this and dares her to file a complaint and tells her to reach out to the Rapido as well.

“Look how confident he is, telling me to complain. Does that mean he suffers no consequences? What sort of riders have been employed by the company?” Srivastava wrote on LinkedIn.

Also read: ‘Extra marks if…’: JNU professor accused of sexual harassment said this to students

Rapido responded to the woman's complaint, asking her to share booking details with them. “Hi Geetika, we are sorry to learn about the unpleasant experience you faced during your Parcel Delivery ride. We understand your concern regarding the reported Captain’s behavior, and we take such matters very seriously. Customer safety, dignity, and respect are our top priorities. Kindly share the Ride ID along with your registered mobile number via DM so we can assist you further. We appreciate you bringing this to our attention and look forward to your response," the company said in its response.