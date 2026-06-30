Police find 7-8 harassment complaints against Delhi YouTuber

New Delhi The accused was sent to judicial custody on charges filed under the POCSO Act. (Representative photo)

Days after a 32-year-old social media content creator was arrested for allegedly harassing and stalking women and girl motorists on roads, Delhi Police have found seven to eight complaints of harassment registered against him, officials aware of the case said on Tuesday.

Police said the accused, Gurman Singh, was lodged in judicial custody under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act over the charges. He ran a YouTube channel with over 72,000 subscribers and over 1 million views, and also a Facebook page with over 200,000 followers. Singh would deliberately hit bikes or vehicles in which women or girls were riding and would say “Sorry didi” to initiate a conversation.

Police said they have also written to Meta India and Google to remove all his accounts which have been used to post hundreds of videos.

An investigator, who did not wish to be named, said, “We have also written to Meta and Google to remove his social media accounts as many other creators are copying his content.”

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Hareshwar Swami said that in an incident on June 2, he passed inappropriate remarks and used abusive language against some girls after hitting their scooter. He later posted the videos without the consent of the women or girls.

The investigator cited above said, “Singh has been making YouTube videos since 2023 and in the past year, started recording women and minors without their permission. In many cases, the women were also talking nicely to him but did not know the conversation was being recorded.”

The investigator said, “We have now found the complaints and will take action against him. It’s not clear how many women were actually minors since there are multiple videos. Most complainants have alleged their vehicle was hit and the accused passed remarks while following them…”

The counsel for the accused could not be contacted for comment.

A second investigator, asking not to be named, said the Delhi Police were now checking over 150 videos recovered from his social media accounts and his phone gallery.

The investigator said, “He was only using body cameras to shoot these videos. We are looking for these cameras as well. It is suspected that he also used AI glasses to shoot some videos. He wanted to shoot videos with women to get more followers on social media.”