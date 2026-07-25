Jantar Mantar protest: Delhi Police FIR includes charge of attempt to murder

At least one of the 15 cases registered by Delhi Police over the violence that followed the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)’s “Chalo Sansad” march on July 20 includes charges of attempt to murder, according to one of the first information reports (FIRs) accessed by HT. A man holds an Indian national flag as he participates in a demonstration in solidarity with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests held at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi (REUTERS)

The FIR, registered at Kartavya Path police station on the complaint of an inspector posted there, details the alleged violence at Rafi Marg from the police’s perspective and alleges that protesters attempted to breach Parliament security, assaulted police personnel and damaged public property.

According to the complaint, the inspector was deployed at Zone 11 near the Pink Booth at Kartavya Path’s C-Hexagon from 5am in view of the proposed CJP protest. Around 11.30am, after receiving wireless messages that “protestors/rioters” were marching from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament, he and his team moved to barricades near the Rail Bhawan roundabout on Rafi Marg, where they found a large crowd assembled and thousands more approaching.

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The officer, in the complaint, stated that senior officials repeatedly announced over loudspeakers that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were in force and that protests were not permitted in the area. “But despite trying to pacify them, they continued to hold posters and raising slogans which caused public inconvenience,” it said.

The FIR alleges that members of the gathering ignored lawful directions, turned violent and began delivering “instigating speeches”, urging protesters to “break the government barricades and enter the Parliament House”.

The officer further alleged that protesters, “with common intention”, surrounded security personnel, assaulted them, hurled slippers and stones, and “attempted to kill them”, leaving several police personnel injured. The complaint also accuses the crowd of damaging government property and private vehicles.

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The FIR states that, considering the sensitivity of the location and the need to protect Parliament House and other key installations, police resorted to a “mild lathicharge” and fired tear gas shells to disperse what it described as a “violent crowd”.

Based on the complaint, a case under section 223(a) (disobeying prohibitory orders), 221 (obstructing a public servant), 132 (assaulting a public servant to deter them from duty), 121(1) (causing hurt to a public servant on duty), 189(3) (unlawful assembly), 190 (offences committed by members of an unlawful assembly), 191(2) (rioting while armed with a deadly weapon), 191(3) (rioting), 192 (provoking a riot), 324(5) (mischief causing damage to public property), 109(1) (attempt to murder), 125(a) (acts endangering life or personal safety), and 3(5) (common intention) of BNS was registered on Tuesday morning.