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    UP: Man shot at, injured after intervening in dispute at café in Lucknow

    A 24-year-old man was shot in the leg after a café dispute in Lucknow. Police are pursuing suspects, with an FIR filed under relevant laws.

    Updated on: Jul 27, 2026, 21:51:42 IST
    By HT Correspondent, LUCKNOW
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    A 24-year-old man was allegedly shot in the leg after an altercation over a dispute at a café in the Kaiserbagh area in Lucknow early on Monday, police said.

    Police said the condition of the injured man was stable. (For Representation)
    Police said the condition of the injured man was stable. (For Representation)

    According to a police statement, complainant Harshit Sonkar of Peer Jalil in Wazirganj told officers that he had gone to the café with his friends around 1 am on Monday. During the visit, he intervened in a dispute between the café owner and a group of men.

    Police said the accused allegedly threatened Harshit after the argument. Later, while Harshit and his friends were travelling on a scooter near Ratan Square, the group waylaid them.

    “During the confrontation, Siraj and Rizwan allegedly opened fire, injuring Harshit’s friend Anas in the left leg,” the police statement said. He was rushed to the KGMU trauma centre where his condition was stable, the statement added.

    An FIR has been registered at Kaiserbagh police station against the two accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Police said teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

    Home/Cities/Lucknow News/UP: Man Shot At, Injured After Intervening In Dispute At Café In Lucknow
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