Knocking on heaven’s door, but no answer: India's employment crisis | Number Theory

This is why India desperately needs to crack the manufacturing code

There are an estimated 503 million people in the 15-34 years age-group in India, according to World Bank projections. If the PLFS numbers are to be believed, about 20 million of them are unemployed. Even if all entrance and job examinations were held perfectly efficiently and properly, only a fraction of this population will get employed. It is also utopian to think that all of them make the cut for high-skill white collar jobs. What a country the size of India, already the most populous in the world, needs is not just a well-functioning white-collar education/job selection mechanism but also an economic engine which can generate decently paying jobs at a much larger scale. Economic history tells us that the only way to solve this problem is via manufacturing and exports. India’s manufacturing as a share of its GDP has been largely flat even after three and a half decades of economic reforms and its merchandise trade deficit relative to GDP has actually increased rather than decreased post-reforms. It is the single most important policy failure in the country, something which cannot be pinned on the government alone, as the private sector leads the government by a distance when it comes to India’s manufacturing landscape. As was pointed out in these pages a couple of months ago when factory workers erupted in protests in Delhi’s suburb of Noida, manufacturing actually entails a negative premium in incomes compared to other occupations over time and also forces poorer working conditions.