Who is Kyle Schwarber's wife Paige Hartman? A look at Phillies star's marriage, children and family life

While Kyle Schwarber is widely recognized for his success on the baseball diamond, fans have become increasingly interested in his life away from the game—especially his marriage. So, who is Schwarber's wife and what do we know about her? Kyle Schwarber has been married to Paige Schwarber, his longtime partner, since December 7, 2019. (Instagram @kschwarb12)

Who is Kyle Schwarber married to? Kyle Schwarber has been married to Paige Schwarber, his longtime partner, since December 7, 2019, when the couple exchanged vows during an outdoor wedding ceremony in Atlanta. Based in Ohio, Paige works as a beautician and is also involved in philanthropic initiatives.

She earned her degree from the University of Cincinnati before completing her cosmetology training at Paul Mitchell The School. Alongside her career in the beauty industry, she dedicates time to a variety of charitable causes.

When did they start dating? Kyle and Paige Schwarber's relationship began in their hometown of Middletown, Ohio, where they first met while attending Middletown High School. The pair started dating in 2010, years before finishing high school, and maintained their relationship despite enrolling at different colleges.

After dating for eight years, Kyle proposed to Paige in December 2018, and the couple exchanged vows a year later in December 2019. Several of Kyle's former Chicago Cubs teammates were among the guests at their wedding.