'Nobody takes my work seriously': Woman explains why she prefers office over WFH

A woman’s candid take on the realities of working from home has struck a chord with social media users. In a humorous video, she described how remote work often leaves employees with no fixed routine, longer working hours and little separation between their personal and professional lives. A woman compared WFH with office life, saying remote work offered no fixed breaks or clear end to the day. (Instagram/honeyyaaar)

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The video highlights how working from home, often viewed as convenient and comfortable, can gradually turn every corner of the house into a workspace. From skipping meals to dealing with back pain, the woman shared several struggles that many remote workers may find familiar.

‘The bed itself has become the office’ Taking to Instagram, a woman named Honey Singh shared the video with the text “work from home reality” overlaid on the clip.

Speaking about her daily routine, she said, “Work from home... there's no going anywhere. Whenever you feel like it, you think, ‘Ah, kid, you have to work even more in work from home!’ As soon as you get up, you just sit down with your laptop. In the chaos of meetings, there's no fixed time to eat.”

She went on to explain that even basic everyday activities become difficult to manage when meetings and work-related responsibilities take over the day.

“Even the time to bathe only comes in the evening. Working while lying down in weird postures has given me a permanent backache. Still, nobody takes my work seriously, man!” she added.

Comparing remote work with going to the office, Singh said employees at least get scheduled breaks, a proper lunch hour and time to interact with their colleagues while working from an office.

“Better than this is going to the office—taking breaks every little while, a one-hour lunch break is going on, gossiping with friends and coming back. As soon as time's up, the laptop is shut. Here, the bed itself has become the office!” she said.

Watch the clip here: