Clavicular's one-word reply to Kim Kardashian's ‘lakemaxxing’ photos sparks row online; ‘no position to judge…’

The 45-year-old socialite captioned it ‘lakemaxxing’ in reference to the trend popularized by Clavicular . However, Clavicular appeared to be less than amused, and replied with just one word.

Clavicular's response to a Kim Kardashian post has sparked a row online. The social media influencer known for his ‘ looksmaxxing ’ trend was commenting on Kardashian's post of a day out on the lake.

However, this sparked a row online with many feeling Clavicular was trying to beef with the socialite who has a massive fan following of her own.

Clavicular's reply sparks row online Several people directed remarks towards Clavicular. “Dude look at you lmao. No postion to judge anyone,” one said. Another added "Dude I am a geriatric millennial and I heard ppl saying "maxxing" over 3 years ago. I do not use it myself. unless its ironic, but that's neither here nor there. It has nothing to do with you, its cringe you try to pretend you invented it."

Yet another remarked “imagine crashing out this hard over someone who doesn't even know you exist,” referring to Kardashian's huge popularity which would likely overshadow Clavicular's own online presence.

Also Read | Is looksmaxxing dangerous or silly?

Many also pointed out that Clavicular himself went to great lengths to portray a certain physical appearance. Braden Eric Peters is known for pushing what appears to be dangerous methods to modify one's physical appearance. Among this is 'bonesmashing', where he uses a hammer working under the belief that it will help with a more chiseled jawline.

Kardashian too has taken measures to look the way she does. As per Elle, the socialite admitted to taking botox.

Kim Kardashian's photos draw reactions Kardashian shared one photo in a kayak wearing a black two-piece swimsuit. In another photo, she held a dog close, while a third photo showed the socialite from the back, carrying a boat into the water.

These pictures gained several comments, with many appreciating Kardashian. “Is this AI, photoshopped professionally or is Kim K just somehow never aging in terms of body? She looks like a 21 year old. I guess a billion dollars will help with that. Whatever. Kill me,” one wrote.

“Whats the recipe you use since you seem to grow more younger as you age!,” another said. Yet another remarked “You getting younger ? But I think the cutest in this picture is the dog though.”