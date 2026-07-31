Clavicular's one-word reply to Kim Kardashian's ‘lakemaxxing’ photos sparks row online; ‘no position to judge…’
Kim Kardashian shared photos of her outing on a lake and captioned it ‘lakemaxxing’, drawing a reaction from influencer Clavicular.
Clavicular's response to a Kim Kardashian post has sparked a row online. The social media influencer known for his ‘looksmaxxing’ trend was commenting on Kardashian's post of a day out on the lake.
The 45-year-old socialite captioned it ‘lakemaxxing’ in reference to the trend popularized by Clavicular. However, Clavicular appeared to be less than amused, and replied with just one word.
He wrote ‘lol’ sharing Kardashian's photos.
However, this sparked a row online with many feeling Clavicular was trying to beef with the socialite who has a massive fan following of her own.
Clavicular's reply sparks row online
Several people directed remarks towards Clavicular. “Dude look at you lmao. No postion to judge anyone,” one said. Another added "Dude I am a geriatric millennial and I heard ppl saying "maxxing" over 3 years ago. I do not use it myself. unless its ironic, but that's neither here nor there. It has nothing to do with you, its cringe you try to pretend you invented it."
Yet another remarked “imagine crashing out this hard over someone who doesn't even know you exist,” referring to Kardashian's huge popularity which would likely overshadow Clavicular's own online presence.
Also Read | Is looksmaxxing dangerous or silly?
Many also pointed out that Clavicular himself went to great lengths to portray a certain physical appearance. Braden Eric Peters is known for pushing what appears to be dangerous methods to modify one's physical appearance. Among this is 'bonesmashing', where he uses a hammer working under the belief that it will help with a more chiseled jawline.
Kardashian too has taken measures to look the way she does. As per Elle, the socialite admitted to taking botox.
Kim Kardashian's photos draw reactions
Kardashian shared one photo in a kayak wearing a black two-piece swimsuit. In another photo, she held a dog close, while a third photo showed the socialite from the back, carrying a boat into the water.
These pictures gained several comments, with many appreciating Kardashian. “Is this AI, photoshopped professionally or is Kim K just somehow never aging in terms of body? She looks like a 21 year old. I guess a billion dollars will help with that. Whatever. Kill me,” one wrote.
“Whats the recipe you use since you seem to grow more younger as you age!,” another said. Yet another remarked “You getting younger ? But I think the cutest in this picture is the dog though.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More