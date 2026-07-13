What is Geomaxing? Clavicular reveals new dating strategy saying US market ‘too brutal’

Braden Eric Peters or Clavicular has revealed a new dating strategy - Geomaxing. In a X post, Clavicular described the dating market in the US as ‘too brutal’ to ‘compete in’ and added “im going to geomax to countries with poor economies to mog people.”

Clavicular's announcement comes amid an expression of intent to travel to Russia soon. “Happy to announce our next trip will be to Russia, if all goes well with my Visa,” he wrote on his profile.

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The post about geomaxing garnered mixed reactions. Some praised Clavicular's thinking, while others suggested the problem might lie with the influencer himself. One wrote “if u gotta leave the country to feel like a king then maybe the problem aint the market its u. exporting ur issues to poorer places aint the flex u think it is. stay home and fix it lol.” Another added “yeah we call this type of male expat in asia: losers back home.” Yet another said “A lot of words to just say ur becoming a passport bro.”

Here's all you need to know about geomaxing.

What is Geomaxing? As per Urban Dictionary, Geomaxing refers to ‘the act of travelling to a different country or area to improve your dating odds and quality of life.’

It was earlier called seamaxing. The term reportedly originated in incel forums or involuntary celibate forums, which are groups for people who claim they are involuntarily celibate, or unable to engage in sexual activity.

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While many have pointed out to Clavicular that he's just trying to be a 'passport bro', that term is used to refer to a specific subculture of Western men who actively seek traditional or submissive partners abroad, as per reports. Meanwhile, Geomaxing is a broader umbrella term and lifestyle.

In other news, Clavicular was recently in Tel Aviv, Israel, where he reportedly met with Topaz Luk, a top adviser for Benjamin Netanyahu, and was also accused of ‘stirring up a provocation’ at a club. Haaretz, the Israeli publication, noted that Luk said he had met Clavicular ‘by chance’ and that the streamer had apologized for singing Kanye West's Heil Hitler earlier this year, when in Miami, alongside white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

Clavicular is best known for popularizing the online trend – “looksmaxxing”, which attempts to maximize physical attractiveness through unconventional and sometimes dangerous means. In his case, it involved hammering his face to sharpen the jaw line, also known as "bonesmashing."