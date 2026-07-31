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    Confused how Gen-Z is labelling their relationships? From zombieing to fexting, know it all

    If you've found yourself wondering what the Gen-Z lingo around relationships is all about, here's some help.

    Updated on: Jul 31, 2026, 14:55:43 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Ever found yourself in the midst of youngsters discussing their relationship in a lingo only they understand? If words like micro-mance, cushioning and breadcrumbing have had you scratching your heads, here's a guide to help you decode what they mean.

    Let's help you with a quick dictionary of Gen-Z relationship terms
    Let's help you with a quick dictionary of Gen-Z relationship terms

    Ghosting: When someone suddenly stops replying to your messages or calls and disappears without any explanation. They cut off contact as if they vanished into thin air.

    Dry Texting: Replying with very short, uninterested messages like "K," "Cool," or "Hmm." It usually signals low effort or lack of interest in the conversation.

    Pocketing: When your partner keeps you hidden from their friends, family or social media, even after dating for a while. It can make the relationship feel secretive.

    Cushioning: Keeping backup romantic options around while you're already dating someone, just in case your current relationship doesn't work out.

    Hard launch: Officially revealing your partner on social media by showing their face or announcing the relationship publicly.

    Situationship: A relationship that's more than friendship but doesn't have a clear label or commitment. You're together, but nobody has defined what you are.

    (The story is compiled by Dhanvie Sharma)

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