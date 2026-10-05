‘Females treated with dignity’: Delhi Police reject assault claims, issue journalist guidelines as accused cop gets promoted

The police said female protesters were handled by female staff and “treated with dignity and due regard”. It added that detentions and releases were carried out in accordance with applicable law and prescribed procedures.

“Some social media handles are claiming that female protesters were subjected to physical assault. These allegations are baseless and misleading,” DCP New Delhi said on X.

Allegations that female protesters were physically assaulted during a demonstration in New Delhi are “baseless and misleading”, the Delhi Police said on Monday. The clarification came amid claims by three women journalists that police personnel sexually harassed them during a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar on October 3. An accused cop was promoted earlier on Monday.

What guidelines have been issued by the Delhi Police for journalists covering protests?

What guidelines have been issued by the Delhi Police for journalists covering protests?

Why was ACP Vivek Bhagat promoted despite the allegations against him?

Why was ACP Vivek Bhagat promoted despite the allegations against him?

What actions have the Delhi Police taken regarding the allegations of sexual harassment by officers during the Jantar Mantar protest?

What actions have the Delhi Police taken regarding the allegations of sexual harassment by officers during the Jantar Mantar protest?

“Male protesters who were detained were released within the stipulated time period, following due process of law,” the police said, adding that any claim suggesting otherwise was “factually incorrect” and did not reflect the actual sequence of events.

Earlier, ACP Vivek Bhagat, who was accused by one of the journalists for assaulting her, was promoted to Additional DCP on Monday.

This came amid criticism of the police over their handling of the October 3 protest, during which three women journalists accused police personnel of sexual harassment. The Delhi Police said on Sunday that their complaints had been transferred to the Crime Branch for a “fair and impartial enquiry”.

Delhi Police issues guidelines for journalists The Delhi Police also issued guidelines for journalists covering protests.

“The story matters, So does how you get it!” the force said on X while sharing an AI-generated image depicting women journalists. The advisory said journalists covering protests should carry valid identity cards issued by their respective organisations or valid Press Information Bureau (PIB) or Delhi Information and Publicity (DIP) accreditation cards.

ALSO READ | 3 journalists accuse cops of sexual harassment at Jantar Mantar protest

They were asked to keep their identification cards “visibly displayed at all times” to facilitate identification by law enforcement personnel at the site.

Journalists were also advised to ensure that their presence or activities did not obstruct police operations or the movement of law enforcement personnel.

During tense situations, they should “maintain a reasonable and safe distance” while covering and recording proceedings, the police said.