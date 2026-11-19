Five AI prompts to turn your images into GTA 6-style posters
‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ rolled out across the globe on Thursday, 13 years after its fifth edition was released.
With the GTA 6-inspired aesthetic taking social media by storm, users can now transform their everyday photographs into vibrant, video game-style posters using AI prompts.
‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ rolled out across the globe on Thursday after 13 years and production costs of an estimated $1 billion or more, according to news agency Reuters. The rollout began in New Zealand as the clock struck midnight, moving across time zones.
While ‘Grand Theft Auto V’, released in 2013, was set in the fictional Los Santos, a stand-in for Los Angeles, the game has now moved to Vice City, a fictional version of Miami, in the state of Leonida, the game's take on Florida.
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From neon-lit streets and cinematic backdrops to bold character portraits, here are some prompts you can use to give your images a Grand Theft Auto-6 inspired makeover.
Classic GTA 6-style poster (Vice City box art)
“Transform this photo into a GTA 6-inspired official game promotional poster. Preserve the person's exact face, identity, hairstyle, skin tone and recognizable features. Use the iconic Vice City art direction, vibrant pink and orange sunset gradients, tropical palm trees, luxury cars, coastal city backgrounds, cinematic lighting and stylized photorealistic digital illustration. Create a detailed layered composition with bold colors, dramatic shadows and premium video-game poster aesthetics. Vertical 4:5 poster.”
Character collage (for a classic multi-panel look)
“Turn this photo into a collage-style poster with the main subject large in the foreground and smaller illustrated vignettes behind them: a cruising car, a beach scene, a nightclub, a motorbike. Overlapping comic-style panels, hand-painted texture, gritty but sunny.”
The ‘Jason & Lucia’ duo poster (for couples or friends)
“Reimagine the people in this photo as the main protagonists on a GTA 6 promotional poster. Keep their exact faces and likenesses intact. Render them in high-detail digital illustration style with stylized cel-shading, sharp shadows, and crisp linework. Pose them standing back-to-back in stylish Miami streetwear—Hawaiian shirts, gold chains, and sunglasses—holding duffel bags. Set the scene against a neon-lit Leonida beachfront strip at dusk with wet asphalt reflecting pink and cyan lights, palm trees, and a speedboat speeding across the bay in the background.”
Also Read | GTA 6 cost $1 billion to make, more than Avengers Doomsday, Avatar, and Ramayana combined
The ‘wanted’/ criminal record mugshot
“Restyle this portrait into a GTA 6 character profile and criminal mugshot poster. Preserve the person's exact face, eyes, and hair, applying Rockstar's gritty illustrated art style with heavy ink outlines, textured shading, and dramatic overhead lighting. Place them in front of a height-chart police lineup backdrop tinted with neon magenta and teal hues. Add subtle grunge texture, a fictional Leonida Department of Corrections booking stamp in the corner, and sharp contrast.”
The GTA 6 Loading Screen (for wallpapers)
“Turn this photo into a GTA 6 loading screen illustration. Keep the subject's exact facial likeness and clothing, converting the entire image into a bold, painted vector-illustration aesthetic with dramatic shading and saturated colors. Frame the character slightly off-center against a vibrant Vice City marina backdrop with yachts, neon lights, and a glowing tropical sunset. Include a subtle, thin loading progress bar and a short gameplay tip line along the bottom edge, with no game title or logo.”
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