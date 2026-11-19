With the GTA 6-inspired aesthetic taking social media by storm, users can now transform their everyday photographs into vibrant, video game-style posters using AI prompts. The game has now moved to Vice City, a fictional version of Miami, in the state of Leonida (REUTERS)

‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ rolled out across the globe on Thursday after 13 years and production costs of an estimated $1 billion or more, according to news agency Reuters. The rollout began in New Zealand as the clock struck midnight, moving across time zones.

While ‘Grand Theft Auto V’, released in 2013, was set in the fictional Los Santos, a stand-in for Los Angeles, the game has now moved to Vice City, a fictional version of Miami, in the state of Leonida, the game's take on Florida.