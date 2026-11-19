Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday clarified why he was seated in the fifth row during the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir Belonging in Delhi on November 16, dismissing claims that he was being sidelined in Congress. Siddaramaiah rejected opposition leaders' claims that he was being sidelined in the Congress (PTI) Taking to X, Siddaramaiah said he had noticed speculation in political circles and the media about his future in the Congress after he was seen seated towards the back during the book launch. R Ashoka, Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka assembly, had said that the former chief minister being seated in the fifth row was an insult to the people of the state. Ashoka said the Congress leadership treated its own party leaders differently, reflecting the party's internal state of affairs, The Hindu reported earlier.

Deep Dive Why was Siddaramaiah seated in the fifth row at Sonia Gandhi’s memoir launch? Did Siddaramaiah say his seat at the memoir launch was assigned to him? Why did MK Stalin not attend Sonia Gandhi’s memoir launch?

In a bid to put an end to the speculation, Siddaramaiah said he had arrived late at the event and occupied the first vacant seat he could find. "I arrived late for the ceremony, so all the seats in the front rows were taken. I sat in the back row because a seat there was vacant. It was not the seat assigned to me; those who arrived earlier had simply sat in the front," he wrote on X.