At the ITC Maurya hotel, Gandhi sat in the front row with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav , his wife and MP Dimple Yadav, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, his wife and MLA Kalpana Soren, and former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh . Also in the front row were Leader of Opppsition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. In the second row were Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The official launch of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s memoir Belonging turned into a show of strength for the INDIA bloc on Monday evening with chief ministers of six states and leaders from five allies in attendance.

What did Rahul Gandhi say about Sonia and Rajiv Gandhi at the memoir launch?

What did Rahul Gandhi say about Sonia and Rajiv Gandhi at the memoir launch?

“One of the reasons to write the book was because so much has been said about my family, mother-in-law, husband, son, daughter; most of it is unreal stories woven around you, hurtful things are said. This is a way of bringing out my feelings and about my family,” Gandhi told Poulomi Chatterjee, executive publisher of Harper Collins India, the book’s publisher.

Also in attendance were National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule.United Progressive Alliance-era veterans including Janardan Dwivedi, Anand Sharma, Salman Khurshid and Montek Singh Ahluwalia were also present.

Title of the book Gandhi said the title of the book reflected her struggle to find acceptance in a country initially unfamiliar to her. She said that after Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, she “became the child and they [Rahul and Priyanka] became my parents.”

“Belonging’ means you belong. When you’re an outsider, you feel you’re not liked and you’re always watched. When you are an outsider, you have this feeling of always being watched. You feel you are making mistakes, saying the wrong thing or not doing things right,” she said.

The Congress leader also spoke about when she first began to feel she belonged to India. Recalling her visits to Rajiv Gandhi’s constituency, she said the warmth and acceptance she received from people helped her overcome the feeling of being an outsider. The Congress victory in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections was another defining moment.

“I felt accepted when Congress won in 2004,” she said.