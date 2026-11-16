‘My father belonged to her’: Rahul Gandhi’s heartfelt tribute to Sonia Gandhi at memoir launch

"She belonged to my father, and my father belonged to her," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday, talking about the bond between his parents, Sonia and Rajiv Gandhi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Image)

"Mummy, Papa loved you, but I cannot even tell you how proud he would be of you," Rahul Gandhi said in a brief speech at the official launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', published by HarperCollins India.

Rahul Gandhi also narrated how the love story of his parents started at the Varsity restaurant in Cambridge, recalling visiting the same eatery with his "girlfriend" when he was there.

"There are quite a lot of myths about my parents. One big story was their meeting at the Varsity restaurant, and how they met there. Many years later, I happened to be in Cambridge, and I told my girlfriend, 'Let's go to Varsity restaurant'. She had no idea what it was… So we went there. I wanted to see where my parents had met," the Lok Sabha leader of the opposition said.

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"I still remember the yellow door. And the gentleman standing there said, 'How many people?' I said, 'Two'. And he said, 'Go and sit down'. I sat down, looked at the menu, and said, 'You know, my parents met at this restaurant'. And he just looked at me and said, 'Oh, I know them'," Gandhi said.

"And I was like, 'What do you know about them?' He said, 'Oh, those two – I know exactly who you're talking about'," Gandhi said, recalling the conversation.

The Congress leader added that when he asked what was good on the menu, he was told, 'chicken chasseur'.

"I said, 'Well, we will have two of those'. If you want to fall in love, go to Varsity restaurant. But never eat the chicken chasseur – the food is horror," he said to peals of laughter from the audience

Pointing out BJP leader Amrinder Singh, who was once very close to the Gandhis when he was in the Congress, Rahul Gandhi said the only time he saw his parents fight was when his father Rajiv was speaking with Singh on the phone and not listening to Sonia Gandhi.

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Talking about the close bond between his parents, Rahul Gandhi said that at every meal, "there would be papa, and on papa's lap, there would be mama".

"Now, I thought this was a normal thing. So I would go to my friend's house, but their parents wouldn't be sitting on each other's lap, and I'd ask my friend, 'What is going on? Why is your mother not sitting on your father's lap?'" he said.

"This is what we grew up with," Rahul Gandhi added.

"And then we saw it all get smashed. Not over time – suddenly… We saw one of our anchors get shot, and then we saw our biggest anchor get blown to pieces," he said.

"So the book 'Belonging'... She belonged to my father, and my father belonged to her. When my father disappeared, she began another journey – the fun-loving mother, the smiling mother disappeared, and a new mother came. Why? Because the flame of her life had gone out, literally," Rahul Gandhi said.

"I cannot put it in any other way – everybody thinks my mother is an introvert. But she was not an introvert at all – she was a complete extrovert. She would speak about anything to anybody until the day my grandmother died. And then even more when my father died," he said.

Then suddenly a new door opened – that of the people of India, the Congress leader recalled.

"And I'm not talking about the haters. I'm talking about the millions of people in the villages that my mama mentioned. They suddenly turned around and told her that you belong to us," he said.

Rahul Gandhi also said that Sonia Gandhi survived cancer four times, and not twice or thrice.

"She plays it all down. Not once in my life have I seen her scared, not once have I seen her back down," he said.

"Mummy, papa loved you; but I cannot even tell you how proud he would be of you," Rahul Gandhi said.