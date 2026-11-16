Top Congress leaders, INDIA bloc allies attend Sonia Gandhi's book launch event in Delhi

Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPCC) Sonia Gandhi's debut memoir was launched at an event in Delhi on Monday where top leaders of the Congress, including her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi, and INDIA bloc alliance were present. Several senior Congress leaders, INDIA bloc leaders are attending the event.

Sonia's debut book ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’ hit the stands on November 10 and has set off renewed interest in the family dynamics of the Gandhis through the decades amid major political events and tragedies like assassination of former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

Also read: 'As an outsider, you feel you’re not liked’: Sonia Gandhi explains memoir title ‘Belonging’

At the event, Sonia said that she is overwhelmed by the kind of response the book has received so far. “I'm deeply touched by the love and affection that people have shown in their comments, in buying the books, even in the critics. Those are necessary,” Sonia said.

Harper Collins, the publisher of the book, has said it is their fastest selling book in India.

She described some criticisms of the book as ‘nasty’ and said, “Some are sort of on the nasty side. Some are more genuine, and they say exactly what they think, what they should have said, what they shouldn't have said.”