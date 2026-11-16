Top Congress leaders, INDIA bloc allies attend Sonia Gandhi's book launch event in Delhi
Some of the leaders attending the event include Tamil Nadu chief minister Joseph C Vijay, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, J&K CM Omar Abdullah.
Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPCC) Sonia Gandhi's debut memoir was launched at an event in Delhi on Monday where top leaders of the Congress, including her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi, and INDIA bloc alliance were present.
Sonia's debut book ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’ hit the stands on November 10 and has set off renewed interest in the family dynamics of the Gandhis through the decades amid major political events and tragedies like assassination of former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.
Also read: 'As an outsider, you feel you’re not liked’: Sonia Gandhi explains memoir title ‘Belonging’
At the event, Sonia said that she is overwhelmed by the kind of response the book has received so far. “I'm deeply touched by the love and affection that people have shown in their comments, in buying the books, even in the critics. Those are necessary,” Sonia said.
Harper Collins, the publisher of the book, has said it is their fastest selling book in India.
She described some criticisms of the book as ‘nasty’ and said, “Some are sort of on the nasty side. Some are more genuine, and they say exactly what they think, what they should have said, what they shouldn't have said.”
She said that penning down the memoir had difficult parts as well as easy ones, like her days of youth which she said she remembered easily. "My young days came very easily, and I remembered so many details which I had not thought about for years, Sonia said.
However, she said that painful personal tragedies like the assassination of Indira and Rajiv were difficult phases of her life to which she had shut her memory. “There were moments like when my mother-in-law was killed and then when my husband was killed, which were very difficult. Since I was so shocked and stunned and pained about what had happened, I had also forgotten some things... There were very easy ones, like when I met my husband, when I first saw him. And then, of course, the birth of my children.”
The book launch event in Delhi is being attended by Tamil Nadu chief minister Joseph C Vijay, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah, former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.
Ahead of the event, Rajya Sabha MP and senior party leader Pawan Khera said, “Today we are going to hear, in her own words, what she has penned down. She is about to share the story of her life.”
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