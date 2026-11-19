‘Vice City has its vibe, but Delhi has its Metro’: DMRC hops on GTA 6 frenzy
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation joined the GTA 6 launch buzz with a meme contrasting the game's fictional Vice City with Delhi's Metro.
Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) may have taken players back to the fictional Vice City, but the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has given the much-awaited video game release a distinctly Delhi twist.
“Vice City has its vibe, but Delhi has its Metro. Grand Theft Auto 6: Delhi Metro Edition,” DMRC wrote in a post on X, sharing a playful take on the game's launch.
The post brings together two familiar references: Vice City, the fictional location at the centre of GTA 6, and the Delhi Metro, giving the global gaming release a local spin.
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The post plays on the anticipation surrounding GTA 6, which finally launched in India at midnight on Thursday after a wait of more than 13 years.
Also Read: GTA 6 cost $1 billion to make, more than Avengers Doomsday, Avatar, and Ramayana combined: What makes it the world's most expensive video game
GTA 6 takes players back to Vice City, a fictional city modelled after Miami, while introducing the larger state of Leonida as its setting. The story follows protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, whose lives take a criminal turn after a robbery goes awry.
Also Read: GTA 6 launch highlights: GTA VI launches in US, PlayStation network faces reported outages
The latest instalment marks the end of a wait of more than 13 years since GTA V was released in September 2013. The game is currently available on consoles, while Rockstar Games has yet to announce a confirmed release date for its PC version.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrithika Iyer
Krithika Iyer is a Senior Content Producer with the Explainer Desk at Hindustan Times, bringing a deep passion for rigorous, accessible journalism to every story. With a strong drive for breaking down complex topics, Krithika focuses on clear narratives that answer the critical questions of why stories matter and what happens next. Before joining Hindustan Times, she worked with the Reuters Dotcom team, navigating fast-paced global news environments with precision and speed, mainly covering US legal news. Krithika holds a Master's degree from the University of Westminster, combining rigorous academic grounding with international newsroom experience. Deeply curious and endlessly adaptable, Krithika loves exploring new beats and learning continuously, believing that growth comes from trying one's hand at everything. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader who also enjoys experimenting with cooking and expressing creativity through art as a way to unwind. Bringing curiosity, sharp editorial insight, and a commitment to clarity, Krithika continues to shape compelling digital narratives that resonate with audiences across platforms.Read More