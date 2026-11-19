“Vice City has its vibe, but Delhi has its Metro. Grand Theft Auto 6: Delhi Metro Edition,” DMRC wrote in a post on X, sharing a playful take on the game's launch.

Grand Theft Auto VI ( GTA 6 ) may have taken players back to the fictional Vice City, but the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has given the much-awaited video game release a distinctly Delhi twist.

The post brings together two familiar references: Vice City, the fictional location at the centre of GTA 6, and the Delhi Metro, giving the global gaming release a local spin.

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The post plays on the anticipation surrounding GTA 6, which finally launched in India at midnight on Thursday after a wait of more than 13 years.

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GTA 6 takes players back to Vice City, a fictional city modelled after Miami, while introducing the larger state of Leonida as its setting. The story follows protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, whose lives take a criminal turn after a robbery goes awry.

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The latest instalment marks the end of a wait of more than 13 years since GTA V was released in September 2013. The game is currently available on consoles, while Rockstar Games has yet to announce a confirmed release date for its PC version.