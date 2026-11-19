HT Evening Brief Nov 19: Cyclone Akvan to make landfall tomorrow; Putin-Trump-Xi issue peace declaration; Myanmar ruled guilty of Rohingya genocide
From Cyclone Akvan approaching to the ICJ's landmark ruling on Myanmar's 2017 Rohingya crackdown, here is a roundup of the day's biggest developments.
Good evening, readers! Here are the top stories making headlines this Thursday, November 19. From Cyclone Akvan approaching the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast to the ICJ's landmark ruling on Myanmar's 2017 Rohingya crackdown, here is a roundup of the day's biggest developments.
Cyclone Akvan to make landfall tomorrow: IMD
Severe cyclonic storm Akvan over the westcentral Bay of Bengal moved northwards with the speed of 15 kmph during past six hours as of November 19, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s latest bulletin. It is likely to move north-northwestward and cross north Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and south Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri, close to east of Gopalpur, by noon of November 20, with the maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph. Track live updates
China, Russia and US' peace declaration
China, Russia and the United States on Thursday announced a ‘peace declaration’ after presidents Trump, Xi and Putin held a historic trilateral meeting in Shenzhen.
Deep Dive
The declaration, according to Chinese state media, focuses on nuclear disarmament, trade, increasing the supply of refined petroleum products and more. Read the full story here
New BS-VI vehicles get 3-year PUC validity
Centre has extended Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates' validity for newer private BS-VI-compliant vehicles (BS-6 vehicles) to three years, while trimming the period for some older vehicles.
The government on Thursday notified revised norms regarding the validity periods of PUC certificates, and retained shorter validity periods for older vehicles, while extending it for owners of new BS-VI private vehicles. Read more here
Minimum PF balance requirement cut to 10%
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) board on Thursday approved a proposal to reduce the mandatory minimum balance requirement in provident fund (PF) accounts to 10 per cent from the existing 25 per cent, a move that will allow subscribers greater access to their retirement savings. The move is yet to be notified by the ministry. Read full story here
Myanmar ruled guilty of Rohingya genocide
The International Court of Justice on Thursday ruled that that Myanmar had committed genocide against the Rohingya population during its August 2017 clearance operations in northern Rakhine, in a landmark case which has implications for the interpretation of the Genocide Convention and, therefore, other cases before the United Nations top court. Read the full report
FIFA confirms presidential candidates
FIFA President Gianni Infantino's re-election bid will be challenged by the French and Japanese federation presidents Philippe Diallo and Kozo Tashima, the global soccer body said on Thursday.
Former Swiss defender Ramon Vega, who announced his intention to run last month, was not among the candidates mentioned by FIFA. The election, set to be held in March 2027, will be the first time Infantino faces a challenger after being re-elected without opposition in 2023. Read here
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More