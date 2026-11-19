China, Russia and the United States on Thursday announced a ‘peace declaration’ after presidents Trump, Xi and Putin held a historic trilateral meeting in Shenzhen.

Severe cyclonic storm Akvan over the westcentral Bay of Bengal moved northwards with the speed of 15 kmph during past six hours as of November 19, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s latest bulletin. It is likely to move north-northwestward and cross north Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and south Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri, close to east of Gopalpur, by noon of November 20, with the maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph. Track live updates

Good evening, readers! Here are the top stories making headlines this Thursday, November 19. From Cyclone Akvan approaching the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast to the ICJ's landmark ruling on Myanmar's 2017 Rohingya crackdown, here is a roundup of the day's biggest developments.

What did the International Court of Justice rule about Myanmar’s 2017 Rohingya crackdown?

What did the International Court of Justice rule about Myanmar’s 2017 Rohingya crackdown?

The declaration, according to Chinese state media, focuses on nuclear disarmament, trade, increasing the supply of refined petroleum products and more. Read the full story here

New BS-VI vehicles get 3-year PUC validity Centre has extended Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates' validity for newer private BS-VI-compliant vehicles (BS-6 vehicles) to three years, while trimming the period for some older vehicles.

The government on Thursday notified revised norms regarding the validity periods of PUC certificates, and retained shorter validity periods for older vehicles, while extending it for owners of new BS-VI private vehicles. Read more here

Minimum PF balance requirement cut to 10% The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) board on Thursday approved a proposal to reduce the mandatory minimum balance requirement in provident fund (PF) accounts to 10 per cent from the existing 25 per cent, a move that will allow subscribers greater access to their retirement savings. The move is yet to be notified by the ministry. Read full story here

Myanmar ruled guilty of Rohingya genocide The International Court of Justice on Thursday ruled that that Myanmar had committed genocide against the Rohingya population during its August 2017 clearance operations in northern Rakhine, in a landmark case which has implications for the interpretation of the Genocide Convention and, therefore, other cases before the United Nations top court. Read the full report

FIFA confirms presidential candidates FIFA President Gianni Infantino's re-election bid will be challenged by the French and Japanese federation presidents Philippe Diallo and Kozo Tashima, the global soccer body said on Thursday.

Former Swiss defender Ramon Vega, who announced his intention to run last month, was not among the candidates mentioned by FIFA. The election, set to be held in March 2027, will be the first time Infantino faces a challenger after being re-elected without opposition in 2023. Read here