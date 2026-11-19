FIFA President Gianni Infantino's re-election bid will be challenged by the French and Japanese federation presidents Philippe Diallo and Kozo Tashima, the global soccer body said on Thursday. FIFA confirms presidential candidates as Gianni Infantino faces two challengers (AFP)

Former Swiss defender Ramon Vega, who announced his intention to run last month, was not among the candidates mentioned by FIFA.

The election, set to be held in March 2027, will be the first time Infantino faces a challenger after being re-elected without opposition in 2023.

French Football Federation (FFF) President Diallo announced his candidacy on Monday, with the support of UEFA member associations represented on the executive committee and the FIFA Council.

Tashima, the Japanese federation's honorary president, declared his bid earlier this month and formally submitted his nomination on Wednesday.

"The candidatures have been forwarded to the electoral committee for examination and for passing a decision on the admission of the candidates," FIFA said in a statement.

"Member associations will be notified of the names of the proposed and admitted candidates no later than 18 February 2027."

Infantino has faced repeated calls for his resignation since his FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal, a bid to sell stakes in the World Cup and other major competitions, failed.

But the 56-year-old Swiss native, who has been the FIFA president since 2016, maintains that he has enough support from member associations around the world to get him re-elected.

Diallo, who took over as FFF president in 2023, played a leading role as France and other European associations withdrew their support from Infantino this year over the FFE controversy.

"Against the backdrop of serious concerns over the direction of FIFA, the national associations called for renewed unity and trust within the global football community," UEFA said on Monday.