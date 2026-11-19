The second graphic, designed around a ‘Drive Against Drugs’ emblem, depicts various policing activities, including arrests, narcotics seizures, tracking of trafficking networks through digital maps and anti-drug awareness sessions for students.

The police shared the graphics on social media with the message, "Say no to drugs. Stand for a better tomorrow." The first poster, titled ‘Grand Theft Demolisher’, shows a police officer standing beside a patrol vehicle as three handcuffed suspects are taken away. It features a pink-and-purple sunset backdrop similar to the one used in GTA: Vice City and carries the tagline: "You only do what happens in the game, never in the real world".

The development came on the day GTA VI , the latest instalment in the popular video game series, was released worldwide after a 13-year wait. Vice City is a fictional, crime-ridden city inspired by 1980s Miami, where players engage in gang wars, drug trafficking, robberies and other criminal activities.

DMK chief M K Stalin on Thursday accused the Vijay-led TVK government of allowing Tamil Nadu to become a hub for drug trafficking, likening the state to ‘Vice City’, a fictional world in the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series. Some time later, the Tamil Nadu Police posted two Grand Theft Auto (GTA)-themed posters showing its anti-narcotics operations in the state.

On X, the former chief minister shared a satirical graphic titled ‘TVK Vice City’, modelled on the signature cover art of the popular video game. The collage featured illustrated portraits resembling Vijay and a TVK functionary, alongside images of narcotics, syringes, a crime scene and a person behind bars.

The remarks came after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 70 kg of heroin worth ₹140 crore from a vehicle during a check in Chennai's Madhavaram on Thursday. Two people were arrested in connection with the seizure.

“With the continued deterioration of law and order, alleged sexual misconduct by TVK members, major robberies and horrifying custodial deaths, Tamil Nadu is turning into a Vice City under TVK rule,” Stalin said on Thursday.

The graphic also featured news clips about recent controversies, including the National Commission for Women seeking an explanation from the DGP and a November 9 report about a man who alleged that he was forced to record a video statement.

Stalin also pointed out that the DRI had seized drugs worth ₹270 crore in Nagapattinam last month from a network allegedly linked to a TVK functionary.

Questioning the state police's efforts to stop drug trafficking, Stalin asked why major drug seizures were being made by a central agency instead of the Tamil Nadu Police.

"Are they unable to catch them, or are they turning a blind eye?" he asked.

He alleged that Tamil Nadu, once known as a leading destination for investors, was now becoming a "favourite destination" for methamphetamine and heroin smugglers.

Stalin also criticised the state's Director General of Police (DGP), accusing him of using crime statistics shared a day earlier to divert public attention.

He said simply announcing that "a case has been registered" after every incident was not enough. He also questioned why the police and the 65 special task force teams set up to fight drug trafficking had failed to catch the smugglers.

The DMK chief further raised concerns over robberies, custodial deaths and alleged misconduct by TVK workers, claiming that law and order had worsened in the state.

"With so many issues unfolding in the Home Department under Chief Minister Vijay's control, when will he speak if not now?" Stalin asked.

Dhinakaran questions TVK's anti-drug efforts AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran also criticised the state government over the heroin seizure. He questioned why the Tamil Nadu Police's narcotics enforcement teams were not doing what the Centre's DRI was doing to catch drug smugglers.

He asked the government to stop "releasing reels for publicity" and take strict action against drug trafficking gangs.

"It is a shame that the incompetent TVK government, which has completely failed to control the movement of drugs in various forms such as pills, injections, and chocolates, rendering the future of the younger generations bleak, is targeting journalists instead and using the 'Virtual Warriors' to abuse members of opposition parties on social media," Dhinakaran said in a statement.

He also said that anti-drug rallies and awareness banners on roads would not solve the problem. He urged Vijay to focus on taking action against drug trafficking networks.

PM Modi uses GTA VI release to highlight India's progress Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also referred to the GTA VI release to highlight India's development over the past 13 years.

In 10 slides shared on Instagram and other social media platforms on Thursday, Modi compared India's progress between the release of GTA V in 2013 and GTA VI in 2026.

"India is playing a whole new game," he wrote, sharing the slides with the title ‘Between GTA V and VI, here's how’.

The slides highlighted India's growth as the world's fastest-growing major economy, poverty reduction, the completion of the sanitation mission, an increase in solar energy capacity, the growth of startups in the space sector, wider electrification and higher defence exports. They also mentioned improvements in maoist-affected districts.