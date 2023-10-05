'GTA Vice City Stories' surfaces online ahead of anticipated GTA 6 reveal

Grand Theft Auto fans are eagerly waiting for any news about Grand Theft Auto VI, which is expected to be revealed by Rockstar Games this month. However, some fans have been digging deeper than others, looking for clues in the code of Rockstar’s official website. Fan-made poster for GTA 6.

One fan, slaik22, posted some interesting findings on Reddit, claiming to have discovered a strange name hidden in the website’s code.

They wrote, “Over the course of a year, I periodically checked the site for updates in the code and today in the CSS-styles I noticed a picture with the unusual name GTA_CITY_STORIES. It didn’t exist before. What do you think this could mean?”

This sparked a lot of speculation among other fans, who thought it might be a hint for Grand Theft Auto VI or a port of Vice City Stories and Liberty City Stories, which are spin-off games set in the same locations as Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto III.

“Seeing updates on web is always a good thing, they are definitely cooking some stuff,” one comment said, while another suggested, “Probably a Vice and Liberty City Stories port on PS4.”

However, the fan later updated their post, saying that they had made a mistake.

“As I found out, this class is used for an array of elements ‘libertycitystories’ and ‘vicecitystories’ and is apparently needed to fix a certain bug. Sorry for disturbing,” they cited.

This was a disappointment for many GTA fans, who have been desperate for any information about Grand Theft Auto VI, especially since the last game in the series, Grand Theft Auto V, came out 10 years ago. Some fans have been following online rumours and ‘leaks’, but these have often led to frustration and even threats, as one leaker had to deactivate their social media accounts after receiving death threats.

Grand Theft Auto VI is expected to be released on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and possibly PC.

