Kylian Mbappe became the highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history after scoring twice for France against England in the 2026 World Cup third-place playoff. Mbappe (22) moved past Lionel Messi's tally of 21 goals with another clinical display on football's biggest stage. The France captain had little impact in the opening half as England raced into a commanding 4-0 lead, but he returned with renewed intent after the break. Mbappe struck twice before the second-half hydration break to give France a glimmer of hope and add another milestone to his remarkable World Cup career. The brace also took his tally to 10 goals in the tournament, moving him ahead of Messi in the race for the Golden Boot. Even with France facing an uphill task, Mbappe once again underlined his reputation for delivering on the biggest stage while continuing to rewrite the World Cup record books. However, England held their nerve to secure a 6-4 victory and claim the bronze medal, with Bukayo Saka leading the way with a superb hat-trick. Kylian Mbappe is the leading goal-scorer in World Cup history. (AP)

Before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Miroslav Klose held the all-time tournament scoring record with 16 goals. Messi surpassed that mark during the group stage, with Mbappe soon joining him by moving ahead of the former Germany striker. After France's semi-final defeat to Spain, Didier Deschamps named Mbappe in the starting XI for the third-place playoff, the final match of his tenure as national team coach. The France captain had been kept quiet against Spain, ending his impressive scoring run, but returned to his best against England.

Mbappe struck twice in the second half to continue his remarkable World Cup record, adding another milestone to his career while strengthening his lead in the race for the tournament's Golden Boot.

France vs England FIFA World Cup Highlights