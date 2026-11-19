Police in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district have registered a complaint against cadres of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) after videos claiming that water had been released from the Sothuparai dam for irrigation were widely circulated on social media, officers said on Thursday. TVK cadres face police complaint over false Sothuparai dam water release claims (Representative photo)

The complaint was lodged at the Thenkarai police station by public works department (PWD) officials, people aware of the development said.

According to investigating officers, the TVK cadres allegedly opened the sluice gates on Tuesday to release the water stored in the dam and were seen showering flowers as soon as the water was released. “A case has been booked over the release of the video and currently, investigations are on,” an officer told HT.

“The shutter is used to release surplus water after desilting the nearly 20-km-long canal, which is located nearly 1 km away from the dam. The canal is cleaned to ensure that the water directly reaches the irrigation tanks,” a PWD official said.

“However, the dam did not have surplus water and the water level was yet to reach a certain capacity for it to be released from the dam for irrigation purposes,” he added.

People aware of the matter in the ruling TVK said action against the cadres was taken based on the instructions of the party high command.

“Usually, members of the farming community clean the channel before opening the shutter in order to release the water. Some party cadres have also accompanied them and circulated the videos claiming that water was being released from the Sothuparai dam. What actually circulated on the social media is completely fake news,” a senior party leader told HT. He added that action was being taken against the party cadres who accompanied the villagers.

Sothuparai Dam is named after two words — food (Soru) and rock (paarai). It is located about 9 km from Periyakulam in Theni district, at the foothills of the Kodaikanal hills in the Western Ghats. It helps irrigate the entire area of Periyakulam. The water stored in the dam is a combination of rainwater, water from small streams flowing down the Kodaikanal hills and water released from Berijam Lake in Kodaikanal.

The dam has a small tunnel and irrigation canal, and the shutter is opened only during periods of heavy water inflow. The full storage capacity of the dam is 2.831 cubic metres.

The dam was originally conceptualised in 1920, and construction began in July 1982 but was halted midway in 1983. However, work resumed in 1997 and the dam was finally completed in 2001. On November 15, 2001, the reservoir reached full capacity, overflowing for the first time.

Meanwhile, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) criticised the ruling TVK government.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a statement, condemned the TVK government and the cadres for lacking the basic sense to understand that a massive surge of water from the dam would endanger the lives of people along the banks. He urged the TVK government to take strict action against all the cadres who were involved in the incident.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, in a party statement, raised questions about how TVK members opened the dam without any concern or care about the consequences, and what the officials were doing before they opened it.

He said the TVK members who illegally entered the Sothuparai Dam and released water must be arrested. The Tamil Nadu government must prevent such incidents from happening in the future, his statement added.