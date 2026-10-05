‘Criminal assault on democracy’: Oppn slams CEC Gyanesh Kumar after SC's Form 6 clarification

The Opposition on Monday launched a scathing attack against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar after the Supreme Court's clarification on Form 6, claiming that changes brought to it were “illegal” and constitute an “assault on democracy.” After the CJI's remarks, Rahul Gandhi and Abhishek Banerjee flagged an alleged ECI press note dated September 26. (PTI/ HT Photo: Samir Jana) The remarks came after the SC clarified that it had not approved any modification to Form 6, the statutory application used by citizens to register as voters. “Any modified Form 6 has not been approved by us. Let’s be clear. When record will be produced, we would like to see who has modified,” Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said on Monday during the hearing of pleas seeking the CEC's resignation.

Deep Dive What modifications were allegedly made to Form 6 by CEC Gyanesh Kumar? Why has the Supreme Court clarified its position on changes to Form 6? How are the recent changes to Form 6 affecting first-time voters?

After the CJI's remarks, leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, termed the modification made to Form 6 as “illegal and unilateral”. Gandhi also shared a purported press note by the Election Commission of India, wherein it was stated that the declaration attached to Form 6 for SIR had been “upheld” by the apex court.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee also mentioned the alleged ECI press note dated September 26, and flagged what he said was a “glaring contradiction” between the poll body and SC's recent remarks. ALSO READ: ECI removes extra SIR declaration from Form 6 in states where revision is complete ‘Criminal assault on democracy’: What Congress leaders said Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi led the charge in criticising the CEC, alleging that this was “just one more proof of him abusing his position to help the BJP.” “It is now established beyond doubt that Gyanesh Kumar changed Form 6 illegally and unilaterally,” he said. He further added, “He (CEC) and everyone else involved in this criminal assault on our democracy will be held accountable.”

Gandhi had, last week, claimed that the online Form 6 was modified “illegally”, questioning who at the ECI had ordered it. Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, termed the change in Form 6 as “malicious”, while accusing the CEC of “violating the law at the behest of the PM and HM.” “The malicious alteration in Form 6, which was initially hinted to have the approval of the Supreme Court, is a serious example of his deceitful conduct, which cannot be defended in any way,” Ramesh said in a post on X. Congress MP Pawan Khera accused the poll body of “lying”, while adding that there was a “restlessness” in the youth “for valid reasons.” “The Supreme Court also said that the changes that were made in Form Number 6 do not have the approval of the Supreme Court, as was conveyed to the media and to all of us by the Election Commission through its sources. So, they have been caught red-handed lying,” Khera told ANI news agency. Also Read | ‘Unauthorised centralisation’: Congress leader files complaint against EC official amid electoral roll software row ‘Who protects the voter?’: Abhishek Banerjee TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee also joined the Opposition leaders in questioning the Election Commission, asking why the Supreme Court's statement on Monday was in “contradiction” to the ECI's press note.