During a media interaction, Gandhi was asked about reports of Sharad Pawar's party potentially backing delimitation and if that would change its standing in INDIA bloc. “In the INDIA bloc, their position is what their position is. Their position is not going to change in the INDIA bloc if they support the bill,” Gandhi answered. Follow live updates

New Delhi, Sep 30 (ANI): Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and NCP-SP Working National President Supriya Sule during the INDIA Bloc Meeting at the Constitution Club of India, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (AICC/ ANI Photo) (AICC)

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that none of the INDIA bloc partners' position in the alliance would change if they supported delimitation. His remarks came amid speculation over Sharad Pawar's party NCP (SP) backing the government's delimitation bills, set to be tabled in Parliament soon.

Two bills - the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, are set to be introduced in Parliament during a four-day special sitting starting Monday.

Gandhi's remarks came one day after NCP (SP) Jitendra Awhad said the party was ready to back delimitation. NCP leader and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule however clarified later that a final decision will be taken only after the party has read a draft of the bill.

The amendment raises the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 elected members, 815 from states and 35 from Union territories, up from 550 currently.

Rahul Gandhi took strong objection to the proposals on Saturday, urging all parties, across NDA and the Opposition, to join him in opposing it. "Gen Z, please remember, this number 850 represents the murder of Indian democracy. Idea is to give Modi, Shah, Gyanesh Kumar, a blank canvas to redraw India's electoral map," Gandhi said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Also Read: 543 to 816: Govt reveals what India’s redrawn electoral map could look like after delimitation

Gandhi also claimed that the bills aim to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Gyanesh Kumar a "blank canvas" to redraw India's electoral map.

Speculation over NCP (SP) backing delimitation While the NCP (SP) has not officially supported the delimitation bills yet, there have been indications that have sparked speculation.

Party insiders told HT that the Sharad Pawar-led party could break ranks with the Congress to support the bill, if only to stall defection of its MPs. On Friday evening, senior NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad almost announced the party’s final call — “Our party has decided to support the Delimitation Bill” —after meeting Sharad Pawar.

Also Read: NCP(SP) poised to break Opposition ranks, Supriya Sule likely to skip INDIA bloc meet over delimitation bill

However, Supriya Sule later exercised caution, saying, “No decision would be taken without reading the draft of the bill. We will sit together and discuss it. The party will make its stand clear on the floor of the House on Monday.”

She was also missing the INDIA bloc's meeting on Saturday, further fuelling buzz over the party's support to delimitation.